OpenAI teams up with longevity start-up to extend human lifespan by up to 10 years

January 23, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI has joined forces with Retro Biosciences, a longevity-focused start-up, to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) model that could extend human lifespans by up to 10 years.

According to ETX Studio, the collaboration focuses on using Yamanaka factors, proteins capable of reprogramming adult cells into pluripotent stem cells. These factors typically appear in the early stages of embryonic development. This research aims to unlock breakthroughs in cellular regeneration and potentially create custom organs.

The AI model, GPT-4b micro, has been specifically trained to optimise the Yamanaka factors, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the reprogramming process. If successful, the technology could revolutionise health and ageing, offering significant advancements in life extension.

Currently, GPT-4b micro is being used exclusively for experimental purposes. OpenAI and Retro Biosciences have not indicated whether the model will eventually be available for public use.

The Sam Altman connection

The partnership highlights a deeper connection between OpenAI and Retro Biosciences—Sam Altman, OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO, is also an investor in Retro Biosciences. This collaboration aligns with Altman’s broader interests in advancing transformative technologies.

As the initiative unfolds, it underscores AI’s potential to address some of humanity’s most pressing challenges, including ageing and health deterioration./TISG

