Old Chang Kee curry puff “so fast hits $2. Inflation hurts” customer says

SINGAPORE: “Inflation hurts,” a customer lamented after seeing old Chang Kee curry puffs being sold for S$2.

The customer, Shaun Koo, took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sunday (Dec 31) to share his sentiments on the current price of Old Chang Kee’s curry puffs, sharing a photo of a price card.

“Old Chang Kee curry puff increase has been exponential,” he wrote. “So fast hits $2. Inflation hurts.”

The shared image opened up conversations about rising costs in Singapore, with a handful reminiscing life in the 90s and early 2000s, when one could buy the same product for less than a dollar.

Many also shared their sentiments on how prices are changing.

“Just a snack is catching up like a meal…wonder how much room can a curry puff still increase..at what price would u completely stop eating it?” wrote one.

“I remember I used to take Calbee Prawn Crackers at $1.20. It suddenly increase(d) the price (to) $2 which I then completely stop(ped) having till now…” shared another.

Still, a third reminisced how much one could get a curry puff for back in the day, saying, “Fondly remember they used to be 90¢ when I was still a young kid in (the) early 2000s.”

A fourth even went so far as to predict, “By the time it reaches 2030 1 piece of curry puff will cost $5.”

Established in 1956, Old Chang Kee sold curry puffs, which became widely loved among Singaporeans. It became an established chain of snacks, food, and even beverages.

However, the current economic landscape has brought about a rise in prices. In line with this, many are noticing the stark difference between how much it costs to buy certain products now and how much it costs in the past.

A significant economic factor contributing to the rise in prices is the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, which was raised by 1 per cent on Jan 1, 2024. From eight per cent, the tax was raised to nine per cent.