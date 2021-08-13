NUSS: Changing rooms/toilets for vaccinated only were based on Sport Singapore’s guidelines

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After a photo from the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) showing a sign that a certain changing room/toilet was designated only for vaccinated users was spread online and via WhatsApp, NUSS issued a statement on its Facebook page on Aug 11 to clarify the matter.

The Society said that in its three clubhouses, which include sports facilities and eateries, it sees to it that government regulations, directives, and guidelines are strictly complied with.

These regulations include those regarding safety measures for managing the Covid pandemic, and for sports facilities, these come from Sport Singapore.

NUSS cited the guidelines from Sport Singapore from Aug 7, which directed that “Enterprises will also have to ensure that vaccinated individuals who participate in such activities do not mix with other users for the entire time they are within the facility (including in common areas such as changing rooms and toilets).”

Therefore, the designation from NUSS of certain bathrooms and changing rooms for vaccinated and unvaccinated people “is in compliance with this guidance.”

NUSS further clarified that these designations are only implemented at the sports complex since Sport Singapore stated that its guidance is only for sports facilities.

No demarcation of bathrooms is made in NUSS’ three clubhouses aside from the Sports Complex, as this is not a requirement.

The photo of the changing room and bathrooms dedicated to the vaccinated users had been spread by lawyer and opposition lawyer Lim Tean, who wrote that he found this “deeply offensive” and that he “expected better” from NUSS.

Mr Lim had posted a photo of the sign on Wednesday (Aug 11), and his post went on to be widely shared.

