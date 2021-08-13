“Dear Mr Ong…”, netizens leave questions, comments, suggestions on Health Minister’s post on dine-in restrictions, and vaccinations

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Health Minister Ong Ye Kung penned a detailed Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 11) to answer “some top-of-mind questions after” dining in restaurants resumed the day before.

His post, which tackled many aspects concerning vaccinations as well as the new dine-in rules, was shared over 1,200 times, and generated numerous comments and suggestions, and yes, even more questions from netizens.

Many of the comments began with “Dear Minister” or “Dear Mr Ong…”.

Since one of the items the Health Minister had tackled in his post was that those who have allergic reactions after the first mRNA vaccine dose will be invited to have the Sinovac vaccine, more than one netizen appealed for help with this.

“Dear Minister Ong, The people falling under point 3 desperately needs help!”, wrote one netizen.

Another netizen who is waiting for a Sinovac jab appealed to Mr Ong to “please consider trading Singapore’s excess Moderna/Pfizer doses with Malaysia for Sinovac ones,” claiming that there are “15 million Sinovac vaccines just across the border.”

One commenter who had recovered from Covid asked for advice from Mr Ong, writing that “not all clinics listed are able to provide the PET Exemption Notice as we have tried calling a couple clinics that are listed in the MOH approved clinic provider.“

Another asked if the Novavax vaccine, which Mr Ong mentioned in his post would arrive at the end of the year, could arrive earlier, with another commenter chiming in to ask if bookings or registrations could be made in advance.

More than one commenter mentioned eating areas that they felt needed stronger checks, including JEM foodcourt.

Another noted that an “aircon kopitiam at Tampines Mart” only had one entry/exit point open in order to facilitate checking, and wondered if this would be a fire hazard.

Many other questions, including some very specific ones, were asked of Mr Ong.

