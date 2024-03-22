Home News

NTU scientists revolutionize blood plasma isolation with ExoArc chip

March 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have achieved a groundbreaking advancement in medical technology with the development of the ExoArc chip, a coin-sized device capable of directly isolating blood plasma from a tube of blood in just 30 minutes. This innovation promises to revolutionize clinical analysis and screening for various diseases, including cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Traditional methods of blood plasma isolation rely on multi-step centrifugation processes, which are time-consuming and less user-friendly. The ExoArc chip, however, streamlines the process into a single step, achieving high purity by removing over 99.9 percent of blood cells and platelets precisely and gently.

The ExoArc chip has been validated in clinical settings by a collaborative effort involving NTU scientists and clinician-scientists from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

By analyzing the microRNA profile of blood plasma in healthy individuals and cancer patients, ExoArc demonstrated remarkable accuracy in diagnosing non-small cell lung cancer.

Furthermore, the ExoArc chip has practical applications in precision medicine, enabling the screening and differentiation of healthy individuals from those with Type 2 diabetes using purified blood plasma.

The portable prototype device housing the ExoArc chip features a large touch-screen interface for easy adjustment of settings, as well as internal pumps and piping for blood sample processing and plasma collection. This user-friendly design enhances convenience and accessibility in clinical settings.

The development of ExoArc has been supported by a Proof-of-Concept and Proof-of-Value grant from the NTUitive Gap Fund, under NTU’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship initiative. Additionally, two patent applications have been filed through NTUitive, further solidifying NTU’s commitment to fostering innovation and enterprise.

The study findings detailing the capabilities of ExoArc have been published in ACS Nano, a prestigious journal under the American Chemical Society, showcasing the significance of this breakthrough in the field of medical diagnostics.

With ExoArc, NTU scientists have not only simplified blood plasma isolation but have also paved the way for more efficient and accurate clinical analysis, marking a significant advancement in healthcare technology.

