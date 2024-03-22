SINGAPORE: Anywheel has stepped in to fill the void left by SG Bike’s impending closure. Following the announcement of SG Bike ceasing operations after April 30, 2024, users are now given the option to transition to Anywheel, ensuring continuity in their bike-sharing experience.

SG Bike users facing the transition are urged to transfer their accounts to Anywheel, with a seamless process facilitated through the respective apps. All SG Bike users will see their wallet balances seamlessly transferred to Anywheel’s platform by May 3, requiring no additional action from their end.

To incentivize early opt-ins, Anywheel has rolled out an offer available until April 21. Users who opt to switch before this deadline will be rewarded with $10 worth of complimentary ride-only credits, supplementing their existing SG balance.

SG Bike will not be renewing its license on April 30, citing a strategic shift in business direction. Effective March 21, the company will cease accepting new sign-ups, credit top-ups, and pass purchases, marking the end of an era for its loyal user base.

A spokesperson acknowledged the difficulty of this decision, attributing it to the company’s inability to sustain the high-quality experience it once provided.

As part of the closure process, SG Bike plans to remove and dispose of all bicycles for scrap.

Established in 2017, SG Bike initially emerged as the largest local bicycle-sharing operator, boasting a fleet of 25,000 bicycles. However, a gradual decline in fleet size saw the number dwindle to 1,500 by July last year, culminating in the decision to cease operations.

With SG Bike bowing out, the Singaporean bike-sharing landscape will now be dominated by Anywheel and HelloRide, a Chinese firm.