SINGAPORE: According to recent data from LinkedIn, 71 per cent of Singapore professionals are contemplating embracing non-linear career paths, opting for diverse industries or job roles in their upcoming career moves.

The primary driver behind this trend, cited by 42 per cent of professionals surveyed, is the desire to explore alternative interests.

A significant portion, 40 per cent, sees a different career path as a means to enhance their experience, making them more appealing candidates to prospective employers. Simultaneously, an equal percentage views better growth prospects in alternative roles or industries as a motivating factor for change.

Despite the increasing inclination towards non-linear career trajectories, navigating the job market proves to be a challenging endeavour for those planning a switch.

A substantial 60 per cent of respondents find job hunting frustrating, reflecting the competitive landscape and evolving demands of the employment market.

In response to the evolving dynamics of the job market, over half (52 per cent) of professionals are adjusting their job search strategies to stand out in the crowd.

Novel approaches include experimenting with new formats such as video and digital resumes, reflecting an acknowledgement of the importance of innovative presentation in a digitalized recruitment landscape.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also emerging as a tool of choice for job seekers, with 62 per cent of professionals recognizing its potential to streamline and enhance the efficiency of their job search.

The adoption of AI reflects the growing reliance on technology to navigate the complexities of the job market, offering a more nuanced approach to identifying opportunities.

The study also highlights the rising importance of personal branding and professional networking.

Approximately 48 per cent of professionals are intensifying their presence on LinkedIn by sharing more content, aiming to bolster their professional brand.

Over half of the respondents are also actively expanding their professional networks, recognizing the role of connections in augmenting their chances of securing desirable roles in the dynamic job market.

As the traditional career trajectory gives way to more flexible and diverse paths, Singaporean professionals are adapting to this change and leveraging technology and strategic networking to navigate the challenging landscape of career transitions.