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Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Singapore
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Business
1 min.Read

‘No Singaporeans buying local’ netizen says after Yeo’s cuts 25 jobs, moves can production to Malaysia

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Food and beverage manufacturer and distributor Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) announced 25 job cuts at its Senoko facility in Singapore, along with moving its can manufacturing to Malaysia, on Tuesday (March 31). The company said the move will enable its Johor and Selangor facilities to “optimise capacity utilisation and strengthen overall manufacturing efficiency across its network.”

The Senoko facility in Singapore will continue to serve as the group’s headquarters, cross-border logistics hub, and smaller-scale manufacturing centre, the company added.

While many Singaporeans grew up with the brand, a netizen online said, “Nowadays who drink Yeos… sad fact of life. No Singaporeans buying local.” Another pointed out that consumer preferences of those in the little red dot have changed.

A third added, “Difficult industry in SG, I reckon. On one hand, people are more health-conscious, and on the other, higher spending power means people are okay with paying S$5 to S$7 of ‘freshly brewed’ tea. The commenter said that as a “water person”, the only time he would even consider buying Yeo’s is during Chinese New Year.

Yeo’s said affected employees will be provided with job placement assistance, career guidance, counselling support, and retrenchment benefits, agreed with the Union and in line with the Ministry of Manpower’s Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment. These benefits will be commensurate with each employee’s salary and years of service. The company added that opportunities for open roles within Yeo’s Malaysia will also be offered, wherever possible.

A netizen, however, noted, “Companies are taking the ‘risk’ to expand overseas, like Malaysia, for cheaper labour. No sane Singaporean would agree to take a Malaysia local package and relocate for lower pay.” 

This isn’t the first time Yeo’s has cut jobs. Channel News Asia reported that in December 2024, it let go of 25 employees who had been hired to support production for Swedish drink brand Oatly after the company closed its Singapore plant. In 2022, Yeo’s also retrenched 32 staff amid shifting consumer demand, tougher retail conditions, and rising costs. /TISG

Read also: HSBC mulls AI-driven cuts, with up to 20,000 jobs at risk: Bloomberg

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