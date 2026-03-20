HSBC mulls AI-driven cuts, with up to 20,000 jobs at risk: Bloomberg

HSBC Holdings PLC is said to be mulling up to 20,000 artificial intelligence (AI)-driven job cuts as part of a medium-term plan spanning three to five years, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The cuts, if carried out, would affect around 10% of the company’s workforce, starting with non-client facing roles in global service centres, placing the bank alongside other major firms that announced AI-driven job cuts earlier this year and in last year’s fourth quarter.

Discussion of the cuts, which were still in preliminary stages, reportedly began before the war between the US-Israel and Iran, but no final decisions have been made yet.

Earlier this month, Block CEO Jack Dorsey said he believes more companies will make similar structural changes , after Block cut nearly half of its workforce.

In January, Amazon laid off around 16,000 workers, confirming an earlier report from Reuters that cited anonymous sources . The company also laid off about 14,000 white-collar jobs in October last year, including over 1,800 engineers . That same month, similar moves were made by Meta and educational technology firm Chegg .

According to Bloomberg, HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery is looking to use AI to shrink the company’s middle and back offices. Meanwhile, HSBC CFO Pam Kaur said at a Morgan Stanley conference on Wednesday that the bank saw ways to use AI to reduce costs and boost employee productivity.

A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment on the report.

The said job cuts come as HSBC targets US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) in cost savings by the first half of the year, six months earlier than planned.

In other news, analysts have said US companies have been “AI-washing” job cuts instead of attributing the massive layoffs to tariffs, overhiring, and cost-cutting. A former Amazon manager also said AI is being used as a “cover story” for the company’s layoffs, which cut 30,000 jobs in just three months. / TISG

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