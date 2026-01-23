Amazon to trim workforce again, with job cuts expected next week

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon is reportedly planning another round of global job cuts next week that could trim its workforce across Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video, and human resources, according to Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The sources said the full scope of the job cuts remains unclear and that Amazon’s plans could still change.

The second round of layoffs follows the company’s October job cuts, which affected about 14,000 white-collar workers, including more than 1,800 engineers.

The number of job cuts next week is expected to be roughly the same as the previous round and could begin as soon as Tuesday (Jan 27), the sources said.

The job cuts are part of the company’s broader goal of trimming about 30,000 corporate workers off its workforce.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Amazon said in October that the job cuts were made to address the over-hiring during the pandemic and cut costs ahead of the holiday season.

The company layoffs come as Amazon is reallocating its resources to invest more in artificial intelligence (AI), although the company said AI is not behind most of the job cuts. /TISG

Read also: Amazon CEO: While you’re still in your 20s, figure out what you ‘don’t’ want to do