Thursday, January 22, 2026
25.7 C
Singapore
Warong Nasi Pariaman closure announcement
Photo: Instagram/pariamanmasakanpadang
1 min.Read

Netizens speculate high rent behind closure of 78-year-old Nasi Padang stall Warong Nasi Pariaman

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Netizens mourning the closure of the 78-year-old Nasi Padang stall, Warong Nasi Pariaman, have speculated that it is closing due to high rent.

The stall posted on its Instagram page on Tuesday (Jan 20), informing its customers in Malay that it will cease operations on Jan 31, expressing immense gratitude for their support, love, and sweet memories shared over the years.

Since the business did not disclose the reason for the closure, some supporters speculated on possible reasons why it had decided to close down, with one saying, “I believe the reason is an increase in rent by the landlord,” while others urged the stall to reopen elsewhere if rent was the issue.

Meanwhile, other commenters hoped the place would not be taken over by another mala hot pot soon.

Warong Nasi Pariaman, Singapore’s oldest Nasi Padang stall, was founded in 1948 and has been at 738 North Bridge Road ever since. Over the years, it became a favourite of both locals and tourists.

See also  Virus-hit Singapore Airlines suffers $800 mln Q1 loss

In 1998, the original owner passed the business on to his son.

In 2013, the stall temporarily relocated for major renovations before returning to North Bridge Road. /TISG

Read also: Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

