// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 29, 2025
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Hooters Clarke Quay, Singapore
Photo: Google Maps
Business
1 min.Read

Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet on Jan 31, 2026, marking its complete exit from Singapore after three decades.

The restaurant first opened at Clarke Quay in 1996, marking Hooters’ first international franchise outside North America and its first outlet in Asia. Two more Hooters locations later operated in the city-state under different franchisees, but both have since closed.

Managing director Selena Chua said the decision to close came after years of manpower shortages and slow sales.

She told Mothership that it became harder to keep the business running as the restaurant raised staff salaries while keeping menu prices accessible for customers. She added that hiring also became difficult as younger workers were not interested in food and beverage jobs.

The American casual dining chain’s announced Singapore exit came after its bankruptcy filing in the United States in March to deal with about US$376 million (S$482 million) in debt, which reports have linked to the chain’s struggle with inflation, high labour and food costs, and weaker spending by American consumers.

See also  ‘Not caused by ChatGPT’: OpenAI says chatbot urged California teen to seek help over 100 times

Ms Chua said plans are in place to open a smaller bistro, although it will not operate under the Hooters name, with most of the current staff expected to move to the new business.

Hooters’ Clarke Quay outlet employs 10 kitchen and floor staff, as well as five office workers, as reported by Mothership.

Ms Chua added that the closure has left them feeling “sad and nostalgic,” noting that a restaurant that has been around for 30 years becomes more than a place to eat, carrying memories, routines, and connections for people who grew up with it. She also thanked those who had been part of their journey over the past 30 years. /TISG

Read also: ‘We can forget about new local success stories,’ netizen says as a cafe closes after 5 years amid rental hikes, manpower challenges, and rising cost of goods

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //