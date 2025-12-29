Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet on Jan 31, 2026, marking its complete exit from Singapore after three decades.

The restaurant first opened at Clarke Quay in 1996, marking Hooters’ first international franchise outside North America and its first outlet in Asia. Two more Hooters locations later operated in the city-state under different franchisees, but both have since closed.

Managing director Selena Chua said the decision to close came after years of manpower shortages and slow sales.

She told Mothership that it became harder to keep the business running as the restaurant raised staff salaries while keeping menu prices accessible for customers. She added that hiring also became difficult as younger workers were not interested in food and beverage jobs.

The American casual dining chain’s announced Singapore exit came after its bankruptcy filing in the United States in March to deal with about US$376 million (S$482 million) in debt, which reports have linked to the chain’s struggle with inflation, high labour and food costs, and weaker spending by American consumers.

Ms Chua said plans are in place to open a smaller bistro, although it will not operate under the Hooters name, with most of the current staff expected to move to the new business.

Hooters’ Clarke Quay outlet employs 10 kitchen and floor staff, as well as five office workers, as reported by Mothership.

Ms Chua added that the closure has left them feeling “sad and nostalgic,” noting that a restaurant that has been around for 30 years becomes more than a place to eat, carrying memories, routines, and connections for people who grew up with it. She also thanked those who had been part of their journey over the past 30 years. /TISG

