Nayib Bukele, the President of El-Salvador has always received praises from conservative Americans as he cracked down on crime. Liberals are upset at seeing his cracking down on criminals, as they feel he is violating human rights for arresting criminals and gang members. However, it seems that El-Salvador’s crime rate is lower than America’s.

Bloomberg states, El Salvador’s President is poised for an extraordinary victory, with 83% of votes counted indicating strong support for his anti-gang policies, securing a second term. Celebrating on a balcony, Bukele declared the opposition “pulverized” and his party’s 58 out of 60 seats in congress.

The 42-year-old leader, known for imprisoning thousands of alleged gang members, saw crime rates drop significantly. However, human rights groups criticize his methods, citing lack of due process. Bukele’s bold move to make Bitcoin legal tender in 2021 also gained attention, with his administration purchasing over $100 million in Bitcoin using public funds.

Furthermore, X users state that criminals behind bars would tend to not recommit their crimes again. The unalive rate has decreased by 70% over last year, and that is one of the reasons why he is extremely popular. Conservatives feel that it is common sense that people will support his government.

In addition to this, X users say that most people are tired with the rampant crime happening across the world. They want a leader that can curb crime significantly in order for the rest to live peacefully. It is rather peculiar that liberals are vehemently against crime reduction in Latin America.

Most feel that America should take the same approach when it comes to cracking down on crime. This way, the country would most definitely be a safer place.

