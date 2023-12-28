Are you heading to London, perhaps, to make the most of your remaining vacation days?

Are you going to see the London Eye, the Tower of London, or Westminster Abbey? Or, are you on your way to the Warner Bros. Studios with your kids to see the famous Harry Potter sets?

By now, you’ve probably completed your itinerary, or maybe you’re even in the middle of it. In any case, it is imperative to remember that while knowing where you are going is important, it is just as important to know which places to avoid.

Here, we’ve put together a list of five places you should definitely stay away from while visiting London.

Places to Avoid in London

Camden

Camden is known for its lively environment and exciting nightlife, but it’s also a hub for phone snatchings and moped robberies. Because of its far higher rates of theft, violence, and car thefts, CrimeRate ranks this locality as the 338th most dangerous out of all towns, cities, and villages in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Oxford Street

Oxford Street is the busiest retail district in Europe, but a section of it has lost stores and is essentially devoid of liveliness. Certain areas of this street have become increasingly dangerous over the years and have a high record of car accidents, thefts, and pickpocketing.

Brent

Although Brent has become relatively safer since the height of the local gang scene in the early 2000s, it is still one of London’s most dangerous boroughs. Compared to other areas of London, it had higher rates of gun and knife crime in 2022, with an overall crime rate of 90 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Brixton

Brixton has a long history of being a center of pop and rock and has produced some of the most famous musicians in the world, including The Clash and David Bowie. Unfortunately, Brixton is also known for its high levels of drug problems. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile incidents involving drive-by attacks and others.

Woolwich

Woolwich Common is a sizable green area with a serene ambience. However, don’t let this fool you into thinking that you’re safe there.Data from October 2023 indicates that there were 77 violent and sexual offenses at Woolwich Arsenal. On top of this, the location has also seen almost 1,200 knife crime incidents since 2020, with one fatality occurring roughly every eight weeks.

