Musk believes drug use is “good for shareholders and capitalism”

ByGemma Iso

March 27, 2024
Elon Musk, the maverick entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, and Neuralink, is again in the spotlight, not for his groundbreaking ventures, but for whispers of his alleged drug use.

The saga unfurls with bombshell reports hinting at Musk’s rendezvous with LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine. Yet, like a master illusionist, Musk dances on the tightrope of denial, deflecting inquiries.

Good for shareholders and capitalism

However, the plot thickens as Musk pivots, conceding to the whispers but with a twist—ketamine, he claims, is the elixir for his battle against depression, and surprisingly, a boon for shareholders. According to Musk’s unorthodox reasoning, as long as his companies thrive under the influence, capitalism sanctions his unconventional choices.

But Musk isn’t alone in this narrative of substance-infused success. Across the professional landscape, a quiet revolution is brewing—one fueled not by caffeine, but by the promise of altered states. From LSD to psilocybin, and ketamine, professionals are harnessing the power of psychedelics to transcend the mundane and unlock untapped potential.

Drug use: Ingredient to productivity?

In the world of startups and corporate corridors, “magic” mushrooms have become the secret ingredient for productivity, creativity, and perhaps, a hangover-free escape from the daily grind.

Once viewed through the lens of danger and taboo, drugs now emerge as indispensable tools for the modern workforce. The era of getting high for pleasure fades, replaced by a pragmatic pursuit of an edge. In this shifting paradigm, microdosing emerges as the clandestine practice of choice. Anecdotes sing praises of heightened creativity, laser-focused attention, and an overall sense of well-being.

As the curtain rises on this psychedelic revolution, one thing remains clear — in the pursuit of success, whether fueled by innovation or substances, the journey blurs the lines between convention and controversy, daring those who dare to dream of exploring the uncharted territories of the mind.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

