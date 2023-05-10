mother’s-day-dining-deals-in-singapore-(2023)

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. If you are wondering where to celebrate this significant day with the most important woman in your life, here are some lovely dining deals in Singapore that are bound to impress.

Remember to bring along your best dining credit card that grants you exclusive restaurant promotions. It may help you maximise your dining experience with more savings.

Source: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The hotel offers a series of Mother’s Day dining deals in Singapore to celebrate this delightful occasion. Only available on 14 May 2023, you can choose from various dining options with exclusive menus customised to make any mother feel special.

Type Where Cost Brunch 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung S$178++ to S$258++ per person (with free-flow Telmont Reserved Rose NV, Billecart Salmon Rose or Billecart Salmon Blanc de Blanc) Afternoon Tea Lobby Lounge S$52++ to S$58++ per person (Complimentary glass of bubbly for mums) Set Lunch or Dinner Frieda Beer Garden & German Restaurant or La Scala Ristorante at Arcade S$48++ to S$68++ per person (Mums to receive a bouquet of preserved flowers and a 20% discount voucher for their next dine-in at Frieda or La Scala)

To book, visit the Capitol Kempinski Hotel webpage to reserve a table.

Mother’s Day gifts are also available at The Boutique at 15 Stamford. You can choose from The Mother’s Day Tote Bag Hamper at S$328, Chocolate Blossom Bark at S$28, the Pralines Box at S$28 for a box of 16 pieces or Raspberry and Madagascar Vanilla Mousse Cake for S$85.

Source: The Shangri-La Singapore

The Shangri-La Singapore

The Shangri-La Singapore is where you will find many restaurants with Mother’s Day dining promotions that will bring a smile to your mother’s face. With exciting menus that are good enough to feed the Queen, you will surely enjoy an intimate tête-à-tête with your mum while indulging in a scrumptious experience.

Type Where Cost Afternoon Tea Quintessential High Tea at The Rose Veranda S$ 108++ per set for 2 pax (Add on S$ 58++ for 2 hours of free flow Ruggeri Prosecco) Lunch Sea-lection at The Line S$148++ per adult and S$74 per child (Add on S$198++ for 2 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label or S$258++ for 2 bottles of Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve Cantonese Classics at One Michelin-Starred Shang Palace S$138++ per person Fancy Brunch at Origin Grill S$98++ per person Festa Della Mamma at Waterfall Ristorante Italiano S$108++ per adult and S$54 per child (Add on S$ 68++ for free flow of Ruggeri Prosecco, Fantini Chardonnay, Fantini Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, beer, soft drinks, chilled juices, coffee and tea) Peranakan Delights at The Lobby Lounge (available on 13 and 14 May 2023) S$78++ per adult and S$39 per child Dinner Cantonese Classics at One Michelin-Starred Shang Palace S$188++ per person

You can make a reservation via email at dining.sls@shangri-la.com or call (65) 6213 4398.

Want to surprise your mummy dearest with decadent cakes, pastries or chocolates? You can order a wide range of hand-decorated pieces online or at Shophouse by Shangri-La from 8 to 14 May 2023. Call (65) 6213 4377 to enquire.

Source: Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore

If your mum is a fan of prime ribs of beef, you will not go wrong with Lawry’s. On 13 and 14 May 2023, the restaurant at Mandarin Gallery Singapore will offer a six-course Mother’s Day dining promotion.

Priced at S$169++ per person for lunch and dinner, the specially curated menu comprises delectable dishes, including smoked duck ceviche, carrot pumpkin soup, cheese-baked mussels with Pomodoro sauce, smoked salmon rolled with peach, and a choice of signature roasted US prime rib of beef, Atlantic lobster tail with grilled sea bass or slow-braised lamb shank. To round off the celebration, there is a choice of mint chocolate fudge cake or heartfelt berry bliss cake. You can also take home a bottle of Moulin de Gassac Guilhem Rosé with a minimum spend of S$500.

Make your reservation at Lawry’s The Prime Rib website or call (65) 6836 3333.

Promotion Period: 13 and 14 May 2023, lunch and dinner

Location: 333A Orchard Road, #04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897

Cost: S$169++ per person

Source: Amò Restaurant

Amò Restaurant by the ilLido Group

Craving authentic Italian cuisine? Amò offers an exclusive four-course Mother’s Day menu featuring mouth-watering dishes like Strozzapreti with crab, tomato and mascarpone, grilled Spanish turbot, veal cutlet Petroniana, Prosciutto Cotto and Parmigiano Fondue.

Every dine-in mother will also receive a special SocietyA candle gift set. This promotion is limited to 60 sets only. So, make your table reservation early via Amo website or call (65) 6723 7733 to avoid disappointment.

Promotion period: 14 May 2023, lunch and dinner

Location: 33 Hongkong Street, Singapore 059672

Cost: S$88++ per person

Source: Yàn

Yàn, Modern Cantonese Cuisine

Yàn is the perfect place if you are looking forward to treating your mum and family to a hearty and nourishing celebratory feast. Perched on the fifth floor of the City Hall rooftop within the National Gallery Singapore, Yàn is a traditional Chinese restaurant offering Cantonese cuisine with a modern twist.

Touted as one of the best Cantonese restaurants in Singapore, Yàn will be offering a six or eight-course Mother’s Day dining promotion priced between S$128.80++ and S$158.80++ per person. The sumptuous spread comprises signature dishes like double-boiled fish maw herbal soup, braised six-head abalone with sea cucumber and steamed lobster with Chinese wine.

You can book directly on Yan’s website to make a table reservation for one to six persons. For seven or more persons, reservations must be made via WhatsApp at (65) 8198 3398.

Promotion period: 1 to 14 May 2023, lunch and dinner

Location: #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew’s Road Singapore 178957

Cost: S$128.80++ to S$158.80 per person

Dining Credit Cards for the Best Mother’s Day Deals

Still can’t decide where to go for your Mother’s Day celebration? Why not take a peek at what some of the credit cards in Singapore offer? The following cards let you earn extra rewards or miles as you spend. Just be sure to bring the right credit card before heading out for this year’s celebration.

Citi Cash Back Card: Global Rebates on Food

Maybank Friends and Family Card: Up to 8% Cashback On 5 Preferred Categories

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card: Earn Up to 3 Krisflyer miles per $1 on Dining

Bank of China Family Card: 10% Cashback for Everyday Dining and Movies

Conclusion

Not sure which credit card offers the best deals? Check out our page for the Best Credit Card Dining and Buffet Promotions. Our research analyst has shortlisted some cards that will let you make the most of your dining experience.

Read More:

The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.

•

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep updated with our latest news and articles.

•

More From ValueChampion:

•

Best Reward Credit Cards in Singapore 2023

Best Credit Cards With Petrol Discounts in Singapore 2023

3 Best Credit Cards For Women In Singapore

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg