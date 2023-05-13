buying-a-bto-flat-in-2023?-here’s-a-complete-cost-breakdown

There is a lot to consider when buying a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat. Eligibility and locations are some of the key factors to consider but the biggest worry has to be the cost and how much buyers must set aside before they can rightfully own a BTO that they can call home. If you are a first-time homebuyer hoping to land a BTO flat, read on to find out all the costs that you need to consider before sending in your application to the Housing Development Board (HDB).

Estimated Cost To Buy A BTO Flat In Singapore 2023

In case you are wondering what the prices for BTO flats in Singapore are, here are some indicative prices that are based on BTO launches in February 2023.

How Much Does It Cost To Buy A BTO?

BTO Flat Size Mature Estate Price Range Non-Mature Estate Price Estate Two-room flat S$185,000 S$97,000 Three-room flat S$326,000 to S$372,000 S$187,000 to S$190,000 Four-room flat S$459,000 to S$541,000 S$288,000 to S$291,000 Five-room flat NA S$401,000 Source: HDB

To apply for a BTO flat, you do it online on HDB InfoWEB whenever there is a launch. Because there is always an overwhelming response, if you want a higher chance of getting a BTO flat, try applying for flats with lower application rates. The number of applications for each type of flat will be updated regularly on the HDB InfoWEB to ensure you’re aware of how many people you are competing with.

Check If You Are Eligible For CPF Grants

Buying a new flat can be a heavy financial commitment, which is why you should try to reduce the cost with CPF Grants as much as you can. The current grant schemes offer up to S$80,000 to eligible buyers who submitted their BTO applications after September 2019. This not only helps with buyers’ cash flow, it also reduces cash outlay.

If you are applying for a flat as a first-time household, you may be eligible for Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to S$80,000 depending on household income as follows:

Enhanced CPF Housing Grant First Time Families and Singles under Joint Singles Scheme Singles Under Single Singapore Citizen Scheme Average Monthly Household Income Grant Amount Average Monthly Household Income Grant Amount Not More Than S$1,500 $80,000 Not More Than $750 $40,000 S$1,501 – S$2,000 S$75,000 S$751 – S$1,000 S$37,500 S$2,001 – S$2,500 S$70,000 S$1,001 – S$1,250 S$35,000 S$2,501 – S$3,000 S$65,000 S$1,251 – S$1,500 S$32,500 S$3,001 – S$3,500 S$60,000 S$1,501 – S$1,750 S$30,000 S$3,501 – S$4,000 S$55,000 S$1,751 – S$2,000 S$27,500 S$4,001 – S$4,500 S$50,000 S$2,001 – S$2,250 S$25,000 S$4,501 – S$5,000 S$45,000 S$2,251 – S$2,500 S$22,500 S$5,001 – S$5,500 S$40,000 S$2,501 – S$2,750 S$20,000 S$5,501 – S$6,000 S$35,000 S$2,751 – S$3,000 S$17,500 S$6,001 – S$6,500 S$30,000 S$3,001 – S$3,250 S$15,000 S$6,501 – S$7,000 S$25,000 S$3,251 – S$3,500 S$12,500 S$7,001 – S$7,500 S$20,00 S$3,501 – S$3,750 S$10,00 S$7,501 – S$8,000 $15,000 S$3,751 – S$4,000 $7,500 S$8,001 – S$8,500 $10,000 S$4,001 – S$4,250 $5,000 S$8,501 – S$9,000 $5,000 S$4,251 – S$4,500 $2,500 More Than $9,000 NA More Than $4,500 NA

Full Cost Of Buying A BTO Flat

There are seven key cost areas to consider when buying a BTO flat in Singapore. Remember to include the following as you create a budget:

Application fee

Option fee

Downpayment

Legal fees

Home insurance

Home loan repayments

Renovation and furnishing costs

BTO Cost Breakdown

Types of Cost Description Estimated Amount Application fee Upfront fee for applying for a BTO flat. S$10 Option fee An option fee must be paid to confirm the purchase; this is part of the downpayment. S$2,000 for four-room and bigger

S$1,000 for three-room

S$500 for two-room Downpayment The amount payable will depend on whether you are: Taking an HDB housing loan or Not taking any housing loan 10% of the home price. Pay with CPF and/ or cash. Taking a housing loan from a bank 20% of the home price for loan ceiling of 75% (5% minimum cash payment and remaining 15% using CPF and/or cash)

20% of the home price for loan ceiling of 55% (10% minimum cash payment and remaining 10% using CPF and/or cash) Legal fee Legal fees include processing your paperwork for property ownership include: Stamp duty for Agreement for Lease

Conveyancing fees

Caveat registration fees Use the HDB legal fee calculator for a quick tabulation of your legal fees. Stamp duty is calculated as: First $180,000: 1%

Next $180,000: 2%

Next $640,000: 3%

Remaining amount: 4% You can also use the Stamp Duty Calculator from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS). Conveyancing fees are calculated as: First $30,000 at $0.90 per $1,000 or part thereof

Next $30,000 at $0.72 per $1,000 or part thereof

Remaining amount at $0.60 per $1,000 or part thereof The minimum conveyancing fee chargeable is $20 and it is subjected to GST. S$64.45 to be paid to the Singapore Land Authority. Home Insurance Flat owners with outstanding HDB loans must buy and renew the HDB fire insurance. Five-year premiums (including 8% GST) range from S$2.73 for 2-room flats to S$8.18 for Executive flats

Mortgage Repayments

When you take up a HDB housing loan, you will be granted a concessionary interest rate pegged at 0.1% above the prevailing CPF Ordinary Account (OA) interest rate and this will come up to 2.6% per annum. Note that the rate may be adjusted in January, April, July, and October, in line with CPF interest rate revisions.

However, to qualify for a HDB loan, you and the co-owners of the household must meet a list of eligibility criteria based on areas such as nationality, household status, income ceiling. As such, even though HDB loans may offer better rates, some may turn to bank loans since there are fewer restrictions. To find the best home loans from banks, you’ll need to compare the best home loans in Singapore. You may even want to use our home loan calculator to help you estimate interest costs and monthly payments.

Renovation and Furnishing Costs

Since BTO flats are new and require renovation, you can save on your renovation costs. However, if you need a general renovation budget guide, consider setting aside the following for your BTO flat:

S$38,850 to S$44,000 for a three-room flat

S$43,000 to S$45,000 for a four-room flat

S$45,000 to S$52,000 for a five-room flat

These are just estimates and the complete cost of your BTO flat will vary based on your financial budget, lifestyle, and the needs of your family.

