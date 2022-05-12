Morning Digest, May 12

How to be assertive without being passive or aggressive, and effectively stay within the happy middle ground
Some of us may have a tendency to be passive-aggressive in our daily lives. Saying yes when we mean no can be a normal response for many people. Often this is something that is learnt from childhood as a coping mechanism to get our needs met, especially when dealing with domineering or volatile people whether it’s a parent or later on in life, a significant other.
Singapore’s new property tax targets ultra-rich — Analysts
The Ministry of Finance announced an additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) of 35 per cent last Sunday, analysts say this will hurt the ultra-wealthy. The ABSD applies to any transfer of residential property into a living trust and takes effect for transfers beginning from May 9 (Monday).
S$2,000 reward to anyone who finds missing dog: Layla, Shetland sheepdog, last seen at Bukit Merah bus stop
A woman is appealing for help in finding Layla, her Shetland Sheepdog, who was last seen at Block 201 Jalan Bukit Merah bus stop at 6:45 am on Tuesday, May 10.
Layla had just undergone surgery and was at a veterinarian’s office at Bukit Merah receiving after-surgery care when she went missing.
Woman receives hundreds of empty McD french fries cartons instead of McDonald’s breakfast order
A woman who was already feeling stressed ordered breakfast at the McDonald’s Paya Lebar branch, only to receive a surprise. Instead of the sausage wrap and breakfast deluxe meal she ordered, she received a large plastic bag of cardboard containers for french fries.
And it would have been nice if these packages were full of delicious golden treats—as Ms Belicia, who goes by @illa_nocte on TikTok, would have likely greatly appreciated the stress-reliever.
Indian man sits next to Chinese woman in MRT, she then moves to another seat, man asks if this was “blatant prejudice?”
Facebook user Aristotle Motii Nandy highlighted a commuter who appeared to be Chinese in his post who moved away to another seat on an MRT train after he sat next to her. He said, “Blatant prejudice? I sat next to this person, and she shifted to another seat…”
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg