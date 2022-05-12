Home News Morning Digest, May 12

Morning Digest, May 12

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are stories you might've missed

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

How to be assertive without being passive or aggressive, and effectively stay within the happy middle ground

when-and-how-to-be-effectively-assertive

Some of us may have a tendency to be passive-aggressive in our daily lives. Saying yes when we mean no can be a normal response for many people. Often this is something that is learnt from childhood as a coping mechanism to get our needs met, especially when dealing with domineering or volatile people whether it’s a parent or later on in life, a significant other.

Read more here

Singapore’s new property tax targets ultra-rich — Analysts

Photo: Unsplash/ Mike Enerio (for illustration purposes only).

The Ministry of Finance announced an additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) of 35 per cent last Sunday, analysts say this will hurt the ultra-wealthy. The ABSD applies to any transfer of residential property into a living trust and takes effect for transfers beginning from May 9 (Monday).

Read more here

S$2,000 reward to anyone who finds missing dog: Layla, Shetland sheepdog, last seen at Bukit Merah bus stop

Photo: Fb screengrab/Francesca Alycia Yee

A woman is appealing for help in finding Layla, her Shetland Sheepdog, who was last seen at Block 201 Jalan Bukit Merah bus stop at 6:45 am on Tuesday, May 10.

Layla had just undergone surgery and was at a veterinarian’s office at Bukit Merah receiving after-surgery care when she went missing.

Read more here

Woman receives hundreds of empty McD french fries cartons instead of McDonald’s breakfast order

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ illa_nocte

A woman who was already feeling stressed ordered breakfast at the McDonald’s Paya Lebar branch, only to receive a surprise. Instead of the sausage wrap and breakfast deluxe meal she ordered, she received a large plastic bag of cardboard containers for french fries.

And it would have been nice if these packages were full of delicious golden treats—as Ms Belicia, who goes by @illa_nocte on TikTok, would have likely greatly appreciated the stress-reliever.

Read more here

Indian man sits next to Chinese woman in MRT, she then moves to another seat, man asks if this was “blatant prejudice?”

commuter-moves-away-to-another-seat-after-indian-man-seats-next-to-her,-sparks-intense-exchange-on-casual-racism

Facebook user Aristotle Motii Nandy highlighted a commuter who appeared to be Chinese in his post who moved away to another seat on an MRT train after he sat next to her. He said, “Blatant prejudice? I sat next to this person, and she shifted to another seat…”

Read more here

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Morning Digest, May 12

How to be assertive without being passive or aggressive, and effectively stay within the happy middle ground Some of us may have a tendency to be passive-aggressive in our daily lives. Saying yes when we mean no can be a...
Read more
Featured News

UPDATE: Red Swastika School incident — Bentley driver & son to be charged

The Police and the Land Transport Authority said in a joint statement on 10 May that they will be charging two men, the 61-year-old...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Lim Tean says Law Society withdraws charge against him after complainant no-show at the tribunal, alludes to case being a smear campaign

Lim Tean posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday (May 11) afternoon, citing that the Law Society had withdrawn its charge against him after...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 11

Letter to the Editor: Many countries removed all COVID restrictions, including face masks, high time S’pore does the same Photo: freepik (for illustration purposes only) Got...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to be assertive without being passive or aggressive, and effectively stay within the happy middle ground

Some of us may have a tendency to be passive-aggressive in our daily lives. Saying yes when we mean no can be a normal...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, May 12

How to be assertive without being passive or aggressive, and effectively stay within the happy middle ground Some of us...
Read more
Featured News

UPDATE: Red Swastika School incident — Bentley driver & son to be charged

The Police and the Land Transport Authority said in a joint statement on 10 May that they will be...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Lim Tean says Law Society withdraws charge against him after complainant no-show at the tribunal, alludes to case being a smear campaign

Lim Tean posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday (May 11) afternoon, citing that the Law Society had withdrawn...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 11

Letter to the Editor: Many countries removed all COVID restrictions, including face masks, high time S’pore does the same Photo:...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore