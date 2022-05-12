Morning Digest, May 12

A woman is appealing for help in finding Layla, her Shetland Sheepdog, who was last seen at Block 201 Jalan Bukit Merah bus stop at 6:45 am on Tuesday, May 10.

Layla had just undergone surgery and was at a veterinarian’s office at Bukit Merah receiving after-surgery care when she went missing.

