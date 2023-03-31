Morning Digest, March 31

SG TikToker captures last days of Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE: As the last days of Golden Mile Complex are winding down to a close, one local TikTok user has made a video to document what may seem to some as an end of an era. “This is how Golden Mile Complex looks like now,” wrote TikTok user @Bibipew in a Mar 29 (Thursday) post. He then proceeded to show footage of notices from different stores that indicated where they were moving to, desolate hallways and empty rooms, and “Closing Down Sale” signs, all set to dramatic music. Read more here…

Ivan Lim spotted by public members alongside Tharman at Jurong outreach; sparking rumours that he will be fielded at next GE

SINGAPORE: Former People’s Action Party (PAP) prospective candidate Ivan Lim was recently spotted alongside Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at an outreach activity, sparking rumours that he may contest the next election despite the public backlash that saw him get dropped by the ruling party mere days after he was introduced.

Mr Lim was introduced as a member of Mr Tharman’s team contesting Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) ahead of the 2020 general election and was expected to coast into Parliament, as Mr Tharman typically receives the best result across all wards no matter who is in his team.

Read more here…

Singaporean compares PM Lee with Ukraine’s Zelensky

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has compared Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that the island’s premier is an ideal peacetime leader compared to Zelensky, who is fighting off the Russian invasion of his country. The fan’s comment was published underneath a post by Facebook page ‘Singapore Matters’. Covering the achievements Mr Lee had made in mathematics before he joined politics, the pro-ruling party page’s post came after Mr Lee said in an interview last week that he does not regret choosing politics over math.

Maid frustrated because her calculative employer initially paid her salary on the date she started work, but after her home leave, pay date changed to the date she returned

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media to say that she has a very calculative employer who refused to give or take a few days when paying her salary.

The post was shared to a Facebook help group by the maid’s friend, who wrote that the maid had worked for nearly six years with this specific employer. Because the maid had started working for her employer on Dec 17, the employer took that date as the date she paid the helper’s salary.

Read more here…

Singaporean woman slams BTO system because she can’t get a flat while dating a non-PR foreigner

SINGAPORE: A local woman who wanted to get a BTO flat with her partner could not do so because he was a foreigner who was not a Permanent Resident (PR) in Singapore. “They say you don’t choose who you love, and I am inclined to believe that is partially true because if I really can choose, I rather date a singaporean bc things would be so much easier”, the woman wrote an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers. She added that she wanted to settle in Singapore, support her family and start her own family here. However, she added that the conditions that came with housing were a big problem for her. Read more here…

