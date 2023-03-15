Morning Digest, March 15

Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon issues public apology over Rocky Masters café incident, deletes initial confrontation videos

SINGAPORE: Paralympian Sophie Soon posted an apology video on her TikTok channel on Sunday (Mar 12), acknowledging that "both parties had a part to play in all of this." The paralympic swimmer has also taken down the original dispute videos of the incident, which occurred at Rocky Masters café at Hougang 1 Mall.

Prof Tommy Koh points out inaccuracies in George Yeo’s new book

SINGAPORE: Ambassador-at-large Professor Tommy Koh has pointed out factual errors in the second volume of former Foreign Affairs Minister George Yeo’s ‘Musings by George Yeo’ series.

In a Facebook post published last week (9 Mar), Prof Koh highlighted three inaccuracies. First, he noted that the book states that “only half the world condemns Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.”

“This is lousy.” Netizens slam ST’s ‘Cost of eating out in Singapore’ infographic

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Mar 13), The Straits Times published an article based on a report from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) regarding food prices all over Singapore titled "Prata is cheaper in the west while kopi is cheaper in central S'pore: IPS study." On ST's Facebook page, the article was linked to an infographic using bar graphs showing the "Cost of eating out in Singapore," which left some netizens scratching their heads.

Australian amputee says she was discriminated on Singapore Airlines flight

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old woman from Australia called out Singapore Airlines for discriminating against her not just on her flight to Europe but one her flight back as well.

In January, Ms Isabella Beale, a student, had been sitting in the emergency exit row in a flight from Australia when a crew member told her to move from her seat. And on the way back, despite asking the staff upon checking in if she could sit in the emergency exit row, she was again told to move.

Crowdfunding effort to raise $3million launched to help 14-month-old boy fight rare genetic condition

SINGAPORE: The parents of a 14-month-old baby named Shamel are appealing to people's hearts to help raise money for medical treatment to fight a rare genetic condition he was diagnosed with last November. The cost for Zolgensma, a one-time gene therapy to treat Shamel's type 2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) costs approximately S$3,016,229.20.

