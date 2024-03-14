Home News

Maybank thwarts scams that could have led to hefty $1.16M losses

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: Maybank Singapore, in collaboration with the Singapore Police Force, has successfully prevented over S$1.16 million in potential losses across 17 separate cases, from March 2023 to March 2024, according to a recent statement released by the bank.

Among the cases highlighted was a remarkable intervention by Brenda Tan, the service manager at Maybank’s Jurong Point branch. Ms Tan’s swift action prevented a customer from falling victim to a S$37,000 scam, as detailed in the bank’s press release.

The incident involved the customer receiving deceptive text messages purporting to be from her husband. Recognizing the potential danger Ms Tan promptly escalated the situation to Maybank’s Digital Banking Fraud Team.

This decisive intervention proved instrumental in thwarting the attempted scam and safeguarding the customer’s savings, Maybank emphasized.

The bank’s collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies underscore its commitment to combatting financial fraud and protecting its customers from malicious schemes. Maybank Singapore remains vigilant in its efforts to enhance cybersecurity measures and educate the public about the evolving tactics employed by scammers.

See also  Singapore Police Force campaigns against scams in #BirdBoxChallenge social media ad

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

“2 days already!” — Singaporeans getting impatient with NETS’ payment service disruption

September 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Duke-NUS study identifies key role of NKT cells in defending against dengue

September 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

73% Singapore car buyers are interested in electric cars, but many remain wary of high costs

September 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

New drama “The Number You Have Dialed” starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri

September 24, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa pops the “Bubble for LLOUD” app just for fans!

September 24, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

“2 days already!” — Singaporeans getting impatient with NETS’ payment service disruption

September 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Feeling old before your time and the struggle of looking older than your actual age

September 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.