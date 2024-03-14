SINGAPORE: Maybank Singapore, in collaboration with the Singapore Police Force, has successfully prevented over S$1.16 million in potential losses across 17 separate cases, from March 2023 to March 2024, according to a recent statement released by the bank.

Among the cases highlighted was a remarkable intervention by Brenda Tan, the service manager at Maybank’s Jurong Point branch. Ms Tan’s swift action prevented a customer from falling victim to a S$37,000 scam, as detailed in the bank’s press release.

The incident involved the customer receiving deceptive text messages purporting to be from her husband. Recognizing the potential danger Ms Tan promptly escalated the situation to Maybank’s Digital Banking Fraud Team.

This decisive intervention proved instrumental in thwarting the attempted scam and safeguarding the customer’s savings, Maybank emphasized.

The bank’s collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies underscore its commitment to combatting financial fraud and protecting its customers from malicious schemes. Maybank Singapore remains vigilant in its efforts to enhance cybersecurity measures and educate the public about the evolving tactics employed by scammers.

–

Featured image by Depositphotos