JAPAN: Success in real estate often requires patience, strategy, and a keen eye for opportunity. Hayato Kawamura, a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Osaka, Japan, has become an inspiring example of how unconventional approaches can lead to substantial financial gains. Through his innovative investment strategy, Kawamura has earned a remarkable 140 million yen (around US$900,000) by renting out 200 rundown houses, a story that has captivated the attention of many in the real estate world and beyond.

A childhood fascination turns into a passion

According to an article from the South China Morning Post, Kawamura’s love for houses began long before his real estate career took off. Growing up in Osaka, he was drawn to the diversity of homes scattered across the city. From a mountaintop observation deck, he would marvel at the unique architectural styles, unknowingly laying the groundwork for his future business. As a student, Kawamura’s passion for real estate deepened so much that he made property visits part of his dating routine with his girlfriend.

Despite not having the financial means to purchase a property then, he used his spare moments to learn everything he could about real estate. This passion led him to pursue a job in the property rental industry, but his experience working for others soon left him disillusioned. After witnessing a demotion of his boss due to internal company politics, Kawamura realized that promotions weren’t based on ability but rather personal connections. Frustrated by the lack of recognition for his hard work, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a landlord and gaining financial independence.

Spotting opportunity in neglect — the power of run-down houses

Kawamura’s path to success was not about acquiring luxury properties or flashy developments. Instead, he focused on overlooked, dilapidated homes, particularly those in rural or remote areas, often priced under 1 million yen. What seemed like an unlikely investment opportunity to others became his goldmine. By purchasing these properties at low costs and investing minimal amounts in renovations, Kawamura quickly turned them into rental units.

Some of the houses he acquired were in poor condition, with issues like leaking roofs or even being filled with dead stray animals. However, rather than seeing these as deterrents, Kawamura saw them as chances to maximize his returns. His ability to envision the potential of these run-down houses, combined with his budget-friendly renovations, allowed him to generate income quickly. His strong relationships with real estate agents also gave him early access to the best property deals, further cementing his success in the industry.

Building a real estate empire — patience, persistence, and strategy

Kawamura took a significant leap in 2018 by founding his real estate company, Merryhome. Since then, he has bought and rented out 200 properties, generating 140 million yen in rental income. His funding strategy combines personal savings, loans, and the profits from his company, which have fuelled his continued growth. Kawamura’s journey reminds us that wealth-building is rarely a quick process but requires thoughtful planning, consistency, and the ability to seize opportunities when they arise.

His story has garnered widespread praise online, with many admiring his solid investment strategies and determination. While some believe his success results from unique insight and good luck, others caution that his approach is not easily replicated. Indeed, his story highlights the importance of financial discipline, strong networks, and the willingness to take calculated risks to pursue long-term goals.

Kawamura’s journey shows that success in real estate isn’t always about glamorous properties or instant wealth. With the right mindset and creativity, even neglected houses can become lucrative investments that build lasting financial stability.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)