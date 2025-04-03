Man says his GF called him ‘heartless’ for refusing to pay the full S$1.2k for her dental treatment

SINGAPORE: A man recently shared on social media that his girlfriend called him “heartless” for refusing to cover the full cost of her dental procedure.

In an anonymous post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, the man explained that the dental procedure she needed was priced at around S$1,200 in Singapore. Wanting to be financially sensible, he suggested that they look into getting the treatment done in Johor Bahru, where it would only cost about S$400.

However, his girlfriend rejected the idea outright, saying it was “beneath her” to go across the border for medical treatment. She then implied that since he had the means to afford the S$1,200 procedure, his reluctance to pay for it was a sign that he simply did not care enough.

Moreover, he shared that he’s also having second thoughts about covering the cost because of his girlfriend’s tendency to always take things for granted.

He said, “If I were to cover the full cost for her, she wouldn’t be grateful—instead, she’d take it for granted. There have been many times before when she exaggerated minor issues as ‘life-or-death situations’, only to end up wasting a lot of money. I really can’t stand this attitude of not recognising the effort and sacrifices of others.”

The man confessed that he now feels torn. On one hand, he wants to be supportive; on the other, he fears that giving in will only reinforce a pattern of entitlement and lack of appreciation.

Conflicted about the entire situation, he asked netizens, “Has anyone else experienced something similar? How would you handle it?”

“You can continue being her ATM, or you can leave.”

In the comments, many netizens criticised his girlfriend, with some labelling her a “walking red flag” and strongly advising the man to break up with her.

One commenter wrote, “Why does she need you to cover the cost? And since she isn’t appreciative and (is) gaslighting you by saying you’re heartless, is that the type of girl you really want in your life?”

Another bluntly stated, “Better break off. There are many good and understanding girls out there. She seems so spoiled and pampered. Marry her and you’ll be in even more trouble.”

A third wrote, “You can continue being her ATM, or you can leave. It’ll only get worse if you marry her. Let her say whatever she wants—her teeth, her body, her issues.

However, not all comments leaned towards an immediate breakup. A smaller group of commenters urged the man to approach the situation with calm communication before making any big decisions.

One suggested, “Say to your bebe: I have put aside S$400 for your treatment, and I hope you respect that my financial upkeep is important too for our future. If you go on like this, I can’t keep up with you and that could be the reason why we can’t keep the relationship.”

