Photo: Depositphotos/ TheVisualsYouNeed (for illustration purposes only)
Featured NewsSingapore News
2 min.Read

More students step forward after NTU student says citation typos led to false AI cheating accusation

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has claimed that his future has been upended thanks to being falsely accused of using generative AI in an essay, leading to more students stepping forward with similar grievances against the same professor.

In a widely shared Reddit post on the r/SGExams subreddit, a user who goes by the handle u/CurveSad2086 recounted how their professor accused them of academic fraud last semester based on minor citation errors and the use of a citation sorter.

“I made 3 citation mistakes/typos,” the student wrote, adding that they had “20 correct citations” which the professor allegedly dismissed. The professor further claimed that using a citation sorter to alphabetise references was a form of AI assistance.

As a result, the student received a zero for the assignment, which they say severely damaged their GPA. They were also issued a permanent academic warning labeling them an “academic fraud.”

Despite appealing the decision and submitting extensive documentation, including Google Docs version history, a paid video reconstruction of their writing process via the Draftback extension, and previous essays to prove a consistent writing style, the appeal was rejected.

“I did everything to show that this essay was written from scratch,” the student wrote. “I even paid $10 for a Draftback extension that converts my Google Docs typing process into a video.”

Efforts to escalate the matter within the university allegedly went nowhere. According to the student, they contacted NTU’s head of academics, the dean, the president, and the head of student services. Most provided either no response or generic advice to seek “the university’s welfare services.”

The student said they even turned to their Member of Parliament during a Meet-the-People Session. A volunteer promised to send a letter, but no follow-up has been received.

In an update posted a day later, the student revealed that they are not alone. At least five students from the same modules, listed as HA4040 and HA3026, have allegedly been accused of AI misuse by the same professor. Two students told the OP that faced the same consequences: a failing grade and a permanent record of academic fraud.

None of the accusations, according to the students, were based on the content of their writing being flagged by AI detectors. Instead, they were penalised for formatting-related issues, including citation mistakes or the use of online citation tools, which the professor allegedly deemed indicative of AI use.

The group of affected students say they’ve spent the past two months contacting senior university management but have been “ghosted.”

In light of recent attention to the issue on Reddit, the students have reportedly begun reaching out to local media outlets to spread more awareness and seek justice.

The OP, who expressed concern about how universities react to such accusations despite evidence suggesting otherwise, said in his update: “I felt really alone in my situation before this, but now I’m determined to fight this case, so that future students don’t get hurt by the same process.”

