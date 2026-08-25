WP MP Louis Chua: National Day more than just parade, it’s about coming together as a community, neighbours checking in

SINGAPORE: Over the weekend, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Louis Chua noted how the past couple of weeks have been busy ones at Sengkang because of National Day celebrations.

However, Mr Chua also underlined that “National Day isn’t just the parade on TV. It’s also about coming together as a community, neighbours checking in on neighbours, all year round.”

Since the WP won at the then-newly created Sengkang GRC in the 2020 election, Mr Chua, together with He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, and then joined by Abdul Muhaimin five years later, have been much present on the ground at Meet the People Sessions and activities organised for the community, and many residents have expressed gratefulness for these efforts in comments online.

Mr Chua wrote in his post that this year, the WP team has been distributing National Day mementoes to residents across Sengkang, as well as delivering groceries to households in need of more support.

“We closed it out with Colours in the Park, always one of my favourite events on the calendar!” he added, thanking the volunteers and residents who “made these two weeks happen!”

Colours in the Park, an annual event at Sengkang, is packed with activities for the whole family, such as contests for children, musical performances where the MPs even join in and sing with a live band, and various booths featuring local food vendors and home-based businesses from the area.

This year, the Workers’ Party’s secretary-general, Pritam Singh, was present at the event, which was at Anchorvale Gardens, instead of Sengkang Sculpture Park, and wrote in a social media post that he was happy to see children enjoying the old-school activity of colouring.

“I enjoyed the conversations with volunteers, residents and also vendors including home-based establishments in Sengkang,” Mr Singh wrote, adding, “It was a delight to see children spending time colouring and having fun. There is something about colouring, regardless of age. It regulates the mind and slows it down. Certainly much better than mindless screen time!”

The WP chief also congratulated the Sengkang team on a job well done with Colours in the Park.

A video on the Sengkang GRC Facebook page showed that Mr Singh’s fellow Aljunied MPs Fadli Fawzi, Kenneth Tiong, and Sylvia Lim, who is the party chair, were present at the event as well. /TISG

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