Durian lovers, rejoice! ‘All Hail the King Durian Fest’ is back with an all-you-can-eat buffet starring Musang King, Red Prawn, D24 @ Resorts World Sentosa

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: All right, people, this is not a drill! Musang King, D24, Red Prawn, and other tropical fruits are on the “All Hail the King Durian Fest” menu—only for six nights this July!

Trust us when we say that this is the ultimate combo: Mao Shan Wang (Musang King) + tropical fruits + coconut water + resort vibes = the most epic durian night out you’ll have this year. So if you love durian as much as we do (or know someone who does), here’s the ultimate treat: Resorts World Sentosa is bringing back its wildly popular durian buffet—and it’s more indulgent than ever.

Clear your schedules: The Durian Buffet of your dreams is back!

Running over two weekends in July (11–13 and 18–20), this exclusive durian feast will take place at The Bay Restaurant inside Adventure Cove Waterpark.

For 90 glorious minutes (6 pm to 7.30 pm), guests can go wild with bottomless servings of Musang King, D24, and Red Prawn durians—arguably three of the most legendary varieties out there.

- Advertisement -

And the price of this fruity splurge? S$268 per person. Worth it? You bet, especially if you’re the kind who treats durian season like a national holiday.

Booking Details (before it’s too late)

If you’re already drooling, here’s everything you need to know:

🗓 Dates: July 11–13 and 18–20

🕕 Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

📍 Location: The Bay Restaurant, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Resorts World Sentosa

💸 Price: S$268 per person

📲 Booking: rwsentosa.com

Slots are limited, and these events usually sell out fast, so gather your durian squad and book ASAP!

And it’s not just durian… There’s fresh fruit and cooling drinks too!

This isn’t your usual roadside stall scene. Think chill vibes, resort setting, and tropical fruit galore. Besides the durians (which, let’s be honest, are the main event), you’ll get to snack on an abundant spread of tropical fruits like rambutan and mangosteen, and may be more—all of them perfect palate cleansers between durian rounds.

- Advertisement -

To help you stay refreshed, they’re serving up a cooling coconut water or the iconic “Three Legs Cooling Water.” It’s the classic go-to for balancing out the “heatiness” of durian, and every local knows it’s a must after a durian feast.

Let’s talk durians: What’s on the table

If you’re not already convinced, here’s a quick Durian 101 on what’s being served:

Mao Shan Wang (aka Musang King)

The rockstar of all durians. Bold, buttery, and packed with punch. If you like your durian bitter-sweet and ultra-creamy, this one’s your soulmate.

D24

Reliable, balanced, and smooth. Once the top dog before MSW took the throne, D24 is still a fan fave—less intense, but deeply satisfying.

- Advertisement -

Red Prawn

Soft, sweet, and a little flirtier than the others. It has a unique reddish tint and melts like custard in your mouth. Beginners tend to love this one.

Basically, if you’ve ever argued over which durian is best, this buffet gives you a chance to settle the score. Or just eat them all and call it a win.

Soak it in: Luxe vibes without the street heat

Set inside the waterpark’s Bay Restaurant, the buffet setting is equal parts breezy and bougie. No need to hunch over on plastic stools or swat away flies—this is durian eating in comfort. It’s also perfect for family outings, date nights (for adventurous couples), or a fun treat-yourself weekend with your fruit-loving crew.

Plus, you get to skip the durian stall gamble. No guesswork, no bad batches—just good, fresh fruit.

Final Bite: Is this even worth it?

If you’re the kind who counts down to durian season or hoards Mao Shan Wang in your freezer, this buffet is calling your name. You’re getting premium fruit, a chill tropical setting, refreshing drinks, and a flavour-packed evening—all rolled into one.

So yeah! This is definitely not just another buffet. It’s a full-on durian fantasy with a five-star twist.

But wait! Why are people so crazy about durians anyway, you may ask

Love it or loathe it, durian is one fruit that refuses to be ignored. Nicknamed the “King of Fruits,” it’s known for its powerful aroma, spiky exterior, and rich, custard-like flesh that delivers a complex flavour—sweet, bitter, and slightly savoury—all at once.

For many Southeast Asians, durian isn’t just food; it’s an experience. From childhood memories of eating it by the roadside with family, to late-night durian hunts during peak season, this fruit has deep cultural roots.

Part of the obsession comes from its seasonality. Durians aren’t available all year round, and when they do appear, fans rush to get their fix before they’re gone. It’s that fleeting nature—like cherry blossom season in Japan—that adds to the hype. And with varieties like Mao Shan Wang or Musang King commanding premium prices, durian has become something of a luxury indulgence, sparking debates over which breed is best and where to find the “creamiest” bite.

The intensity of durian’s smell and taste also creates a kind of cult appeal. First-timers are often overwhelmed, but those who get hooked are hooked for life. It’s not unusual for die-hard fans to travel across the island or even across borders just for a trusted stall or farm. Whether you’re Team Musang King or Team Red Prawn, one thing’s for sure: once you fall in love with durian, there’s no going back.

Just don’t do anything crazy like what a tourist from China did after she ate a durian in a local hotel unless you want to be slapped with an S$200 cleaning fee. The woman then took to social media to warn others so they don’t make the same costly mistake.

Read all about it here: Chinese tourist gets charged S$200 cleaning fee for bringing durian into hotel, warns others