Man insists sitting on barricaded seat at Hillion Mall; shouts at security guard & resists police arrest

Singapore — A man who shouted at the Hillion Mall security staff while sitting at a barricaded seat was arrested by the police under the Mental Health Act. Videos of the incident were uploaded in TikTok and Facebook on Saturday (Dec 18) and have since gone viral.

One of the videos showed the man seated beside a table taped with an X to indicate that customers could not sit there as part of Covid-19 safe distancing measures. The entrance to the booth also had a red chain to prevent usage.

The man shouted at the security staff beside him; the caption noted that he insisted on sitting there even though there were empty tables nearby.

In the other video, two police officers were at the scene, trying to contain the man.

As the man resisted, another individual in plainclothes grabbed him by the elbow and did a take-down move so that the man could be restrained.

The officers introduced themselves as the police, while the man was heard saying, “Sorry, I cannot control.”

According to Mothership, the police confirmed the incident, noting they received a call for assistance at a food court along 17 Petir Road.

The 29-year-old man was found sitting on a seat which has been cordoned off for safe distancing.

“As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, he was subsequently apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act,” said the police, noting the man became uncooperative after safe distancing ambassadors asked him to sit at another table.

The police also said that an off-duty officer assisted the police officers in the scene after hearing about the commotion.

No injuries were reported.

Members from the online community quickly commended the man in plain clothes for effectively pinning down the one who resisted.

“I am very, very impressed by the take-down. So smooth and so normally executed. And the professionalism during that short conversation,” said a netizen.

“Finally, the police learned how to effectively bring down and pinned down trouble maker swift and easy,” said another. /TISG

