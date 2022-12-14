Man caught on camera throwing stones at passing vehicles on Simei Avenue road

In a video that has gone viral in the past few days, a man can be seen throwing objects at vehicles passing by on a busy road. SG Road Vigilante said that the objects hurled by the man were stones.

In the video, the man, who appears to be between the ages of 25 and 45, and is dressed in a black sleeveless shirt and black shorts plus a mask worn by his chin, can be seen throwing rocks onto the road in quick succession while cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles go by.

The video was published on the Facebook and YouTube pages of SG Road Vigilante, which identified the location of the incident as the junction of Simi Avenue and Simi Avenue 3 and said that it occurred on Monday (Dec 12).

No drivers stop while the video is taken, however.

In a video posted on the popular Complaint Singapore page by Dani Alvaro, it says, “Drivers nowadays gotta even keep an eye out for such people.”

It is believed that the man may have some mental health issues.

“Something is wrong with the guy?” a netizen asked.

Other netizens urged for a police report against the man to be lodged.

Some commenters, however, wondered why the person who took the video did not stop the man from throwing rocks at the vehicles.

“Should go ahead and stop why u video only let him do….. He throw you u throw back LA and call polis there nuisance here,” wrote one.

Another tagged the Singapore Police Force and wrote, “I think the person in the video also is in cahoots with the culprit. That’s why never do anything. This is a life and death situation. Singapore Police Force .”

/TISG

