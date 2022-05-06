PIE Accident: Some blame van driver, while others say area toward BKE is accident prone

- Advertisement -

A sudden accident involving a van and a lorry on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on May 4 (Wednesday) that was caught on camera has left netizens in a debate of sorts. Video clips of the accident were uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook and YouTube pages on Thursday (May 5).

In them, a van can be seen losing control and going spinning across three lanes from right to left, before crashing into a road barrier on the left side and then landing back on the PIE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), although by then it was facing the wrong direction.

The collision could have been much worse, but fortunately, there were not that many cars on the road when it occurred.

It then hit a lorry that was on the leftmost lane. Other drivers approaching the scene of the incident, fortunately, were able to swerve and stop in time.

AsiaOne reported that police have said that they are investigating the accident and that the driver of the van, a 27-year-old man, was conscious when he was brought to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that an alert had gone out concerning the accident at around 9:00 am on Thursday morning.

The caption on the SG Road Vigilante reads:

“4may2022 0859hrs

pie to bke

nissan nv350 from Isoteam

skidded from lane one to road shoulder.”

Some netizens commenting on the SGRV page seemed to blame the driver of the van, with some writing that he had been in the wrong lane.

Other commenters, however, called the area accident-prone.

/TISG

