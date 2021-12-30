Home News Featured News Man allegedly let friend use his TraceTogether app to enter Sentosa bar,...

Man allegedly let friend use his TraceTogether app to enter Sentosa bar, may face 5 years’ jail

Photo: FB screengrab/coastessingapore

How to get into serious trouble by misusing your TraceTogether app.

By Anna Maria Romero
Singapore — A Malaysian who allegedly let his friend use the vaccination status on his TraceTogether App to get into a beachside bar on Sentosa has been charged with one count of cheating by personation.

Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh, 37, appeared in court on Wednesday (Dec 29). The friend, Utheyakumar Nallathamby, who misused Kiran Sing’s vaccination status was not in court because of medical reasons.

Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

Utheyakumar, 65, is due to appear in court on Friday (Dec 31).

On Sept 9, Kiran is said to have tricked a female employee at Coastes Bar at 50 Siloso Beach Walk into letting in Utheyakumar to eat. She would not have allowed him in if she had known the truth about his vaccination status.

Photo: Fb screengrab/coastessingapore

Since Aug 10 this year, only those fully vaccinated have been allowed to dine in at food and beverages outlets.

The incident happened when Kiran and Utheyakumar were at Coastes at around 6pm on Sept 9. 

Kiran let Utheyakumar use his TraceTogether app, which showed that he was fully vaccinated. That persuaded the employee to let Utheyakumar in to eat at the bar.

According to the charge sheet, Kiran “likely caused harm to a person’s body,” CNA reports.

Photo: Fb screengrab/coastessingapore

He is due back in court on Feb 9, 2022, as his case has been set for mention on that date, and he is expected to plead guilty.

The maximum penalty for cheating by personation is five years’ jail and a fine.

This is hardly the first time that someone in Singapore is known to have used TraceTogether fraudulently. /TISG

Read also: Woman used relative’s TraceTogether token to go out when she was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for Covid test result

Woman used relative’s TraceTogether token to go out when she was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for Covid test result

