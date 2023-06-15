Malaysian driver who rushed into bus lane and ignored auxiliary police at Woodlands checkpoint banned from entering Singapore

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has revealed that it has confirmed the identity of a driver caught in a viral video bypassing the auxiliary police at Woodlands Checkpoint and rushing into a bus lane this past weekend. ICA has banned the driver from entering Singapore due to his reckless actions.

A video capturing the incident was posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Sunday (11 June). The video was captured at about 11:54 am on Saturday (10 June) at Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint toward the Sultan Iskandar Building (CIQ) in Johor Bahru. The footage shows traffic was quite congested when a black Toyota Alphard SUV with a Malaysian license plate broke into the bus lane and cut the queue to overtake other vehicles.

Seeing this, an auxiliary policeman walked to the front of the SUV and brought an orange traffic cone to block the road. He then gestured to ask the driver to turn back and queue up again. Instead of complying, the driver stepped on the gas pedal and drove away from the auxiliary police.

The video quickly went viral, with netizens condemning the driver for putting other road users at risk and disobeying the authorities.

After the video was released, it caused heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens criticized the driver’s behaviour saying it was dangerous to other road users and auxiliary police.

ICA has since said it is aware of the incident and has banned the driver and the vehicle from entering Singapore. It has also reported the incident to the police.

The authority stressed that it does not tolerate deliberate traffic violations as such behaviour threatens the safety of checkpoint staff and commuters.

Asserting that its officers will take enforcement action against motorists who try to cut the queue. ICA urged commuters to be patient as they travel between Singapore and Malaysia, taking care to follow traffic rules and comply with the instructions from all officers.

