Trump supporters have shown their anger on social media after Maine decided to follow in the footsteps of Colorado. They feel that this is an attack on democracy as the Democrats in power are doing their very best for Biden to be unopposed. Furthermore, Biden has also had the worst ratings of any Presidents in history.

According to Brietbart, Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the state’s ballot, citing the Fourteenth Amendment’s Section Three or the Insurrection Clause. Her decision awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s assessment of multiple contested state rulings.

Bellows determined Trump’s disqualification based on challenges referencing the Fourteenth and Twenty-Second Amendments during a hearing on December 15. Despite her ruling that Trump’s candidacy is invalid, the decision won’t be executed until the Supreme Court addresses the issue due to the intricate constitutional concerns, tight timelines, and imminent ballot preparations.

Ironically, the state of California, poster child of the woke agenda still has Trump in their primary ballot. However, the Supreme Court was asked to end Trump’s campaign, and there are speculations that in 2024 his Presidency run would be over.

X users showing support for Trump in droves

The Secretary of Maine looks like the kid who would remind the substitute teacher you had homework due — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 29, 2023

X users are vehemently angry at the Secretary of Maine. Conservative pages are stating her irony as she claims that Americans are free to vote whoever they’d want to. Ironically, at the same time, she removed Trump from her state’s ballots.

She already does! — Diane Richardson (@DianeRichards10) December 29, 2023

Many are questioning the authoritative figure of these states. They claim that she is just a worker for the state, yet she has the ultimate decision to remove a Presidential candidate from the voting ballots. Conservatives feel that the Supreme Court will overrule her decision soon.

Far right sounds like “road warrior” or “cyborg” culture. — Beware – Fake left/right Christianity. See here.. (@LukeSo20) December 29, 2023

Others are calling the irony of the woke liberals stating that Trump is a dictator. However, they’re the ones literally removing their opponents from the electoral ballots. Conservatives state that this is how a real dictatorship works, where opponents are charged and removed from elections.

