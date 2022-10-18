Maid told by employer to clean house roof too? — Netizen shares video, says ‘this is not helper job, dont follow your boss…’

- Advertisement -

A video of a maid in Singapore sitting on a roof has made online netizens speculate whether her employer made her do roof work. While some assumed she was instructed to do so, others were more open to a different narrative, such as the helper simply climbing to the roof to get a mobile phone network signal.

An online user on Sunday (Oct 16) took to an online Facebook group to share a video of a domestic helper sitting on the roof of a house. “This is not (a) helper’s job, don’t follow your boss,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, the video itself had a caption embedded within it. “This job is not (following) MOM’s rules but the employer’s rules. I feel sad s(eeing) her always do (something that’s not safe)”.

In response to the 15-second clip, many netizens commented their two cents on the matter. While some assumed that the maid was instructed to clean the roof, others pointed out that she was merely sitting down.

Many shared their own speculations about what was happening, sharing possible narratives such as the helper merely sitting there to get a phone signal or even picking fruits.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg