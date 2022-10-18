Home News Domestic Helpers Maid told by employer to clean house roof too? — Netizen shares...

Maid told by employer to clean house roof too? — Netizen shares video, says ‘this is not helper job, dont follow your boss…’

Image: from Facebook / Singapore Incidents / @Wonge Berjuang

"This job is not (following) MOM's rules but the employer's rules. I feel sad s(eeing) her always do (something that's not safe)." — Netizen (witness)

By Beatrice Del Rosario
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A video of a maid in Singapore sitting on a roof has made online netizens speculate whether her employer made her do roof work. While some assumed she was instructed to do so, others were more open to a different narrative, such as the helper simply climbing to the roof to get a mobile phone network signal.

An online user on Sunday (Oct 16) took to an online Facebook group to share a video of a domestic helper sitting on the roof of a house. “This is not (a) helper’s job, don’t follow your boss,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, the video itself had a caption embedded within it. “This job is not (following) MOM’s rules but the employer’s rules. I feel sad s(eeing) her always do (something that’s not safe)”.

In response to the 15-second clip, many netizens commented their two cents on the matter. While some assumed that the maid was instructed to clean the roof, others pointed out that she was merely sitting down.

Many shared their own speculations about what was happening, sharing possible narratives such as the helper merely sitting there to get a phone signal or even picking fruits.

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Parent says items purchased in school more expensive than outside, ‘we have needy students, don’t mark up so much’

A concerned parent took to social media to question why items purchased in schools were more expensive than retail prices elsewhere. She was referring to a pair of safety spectacles often used in school during lab experiments. "Why sell so...
Read more
Celebrity

Harry Potter’s Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane dies

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 72 years...
Read more
Celebrity

Prince Harry cheated on his wife, Meghan Markle with a Burberry model?

Hindustan Times reported that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry cheated on his wife Meghan Markle with a Burberry model while he was dating...
Read more
Home News

‘Economical bee hoon no more econ(omical)’ — Netizen says as prices shoot up

Tracking the prices of “Economical” Bee Hoon (fried noodles), one netizen pointed out the price jump, adding that he would starve to death soon...
Read more
Home News

Man says he rather work as security officer earning $2K than apply admin jobs at 200 places and attend 20 interviews

Comparing two jobs offering a similar salary, a netizen opined that he would much rather work as a security officer than perform an administrative...
Read more
Home News

Parent says items purchased in school more expensive than outside, ‘we have needy students, don’t mark up so much’

A concerned parent took to social media to question why items purchased in schools were more expensive than retail...
Read more
Celebrity

Harry Potter’s Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane dies

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has...
Read more
Celebrity

Prince Harry cheated on his wife, Meghan Markle with a Burberry model?

Hindustan Times reported that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry cheated on his wife Meghan Markle with a Burberry...
Read more
Home News

‘Economical bee hoon no more econ(omical)’ — Netizen says as prices shoot up

Tracking the prices of “Economical” Bee Hoon (fried noodles), one netizen pointed out the price jump, adding that he...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore