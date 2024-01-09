Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer “always shout and scold, but they won’t let me go”

ByYoko Nicole

January 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: A maid vented on social media about her awful employer, saying that their temper made her feel “stressful” and that she now wants to quit working for them.

In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers, the maid wrote, “Hello members…i want some advice. I already told to my employer that i dont want to work with them anymore. Because im feeling stressfull with their temper. “They always shout and scolded everytime. But they never allowed me to go,” she said.

She also shared that her employers said she must pay for the medical check-ups and other costs before she goes.

“Is it true? So, what should i do? I just come here for 3months. I come from direct hire and buy my airplane tickets by myself,” she said.

Upon learning about her situation, a few netizens pointed out in the comments section that it was her employers’ responsibility, not hers, to pay for medical check-ups. 

See also  Maid upset because her employer accused her of stealing food, her “ma’am” constantly checks fridge to see if she has taken anything

“Medical checkup and any visit to doctors (for fever and anything), employer MUST PAY. This is the law,” one netizen said. “MOM should come up with a booklet with all necessary information for helpers to keep and look at.”

Another netizen gave her the link to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) guidelines about the employer’s responsibilities and early contract termination, adding:

“So if you do not wish to work for employer anymore, employer cannot refuse. Employer has to pay for your air ticket back to home country, or allow you to transfer instead.

It is employer’s choice whether to allow helper to transfer. Helper cannot request for transfer. Contact MOM, CDE or HOME for further advice & advice.”

Can a helper end her two-year contract early?

Yes.

According to MOM, any employee, local or foreign, including the MDWs, can terminate the employment contract at any time, provided they serve the notice required in their contract or pay in lieu of notice.

See also  Maid says she wants to stay on longer in Singapore despite cancellation of her work permit, as her next flight is in 3 weeks

This keeps things flexible for the MDW and the employer. It is not regarded as a contract violation when employees take this action.

When terminating an MDW’s employment early, employers must follow the contract terms and give notice.

In addition, employers must cover all expenses associated with hiring MDWs, including purchasing medical insurance and the cost of sending them home at the conclusion of their employment.

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

SG employee says his manager ignores feedback and even “laughs it off” when confronted about why he sends emails to staff at 3am

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants her to sleep in their bomb shelter, but their concerned daughter asks S’poreans, “Isn’t this unethical? What can I do?”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

SG man asks, “Is it cringy to be proud of my NS service?” because his classmate says, “It’s cringy” to hang his “NS keychain” on his backpack

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

SG employee says his manager ignores feedback and even “laughs it off” when confronted about why he sends emails to staff at 3am

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants her to sleep in their bomb shelter, but their concerned daughter asks S’poreans, “Isn’t this unethical? What can I do?”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

SG man asks, “Is it cringy to be proud of my NS service?” because his classmate says, “It’s cringy” to hang his “NS keychain” on his backpack

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common for Singaporeans to eat with their mouth open?” — Foreigner asks after one SG man kept chewing his food with his mouth open

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.