SINGAPORE: A maid vented on social media about her awful employer, saying that their temper made her feel “stressful” and that she now wants to quit working for them.

In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers, the maid wrote, “Hello members…i want some advice. I already told to my employer that i dont want to work with them anymore. Because im feeling stressfull with their temper. “They always shout and scolded everytime. But they never allowed me to go,” she said.

She also shared that her employers said she must pay for the medical check-ups and other costs before she goes.

“Is it true? So, what should i do? I just come here for 3months. I come from direct hire and buy my airplane tickets by myself,” she said.

Upon learning about her situation, a few netizens pointed out in the comments section that it was her employers’ responsibility, not hers, to pay for medical check-ups.

“Medical checkup and any visit to doctors (for fever and anything), employer MUST PAY. This is the law,” one netizen said. “MOM should come up with a booklet with all necessary information for helpers to keep and look at.”

Another netizen gave her the link to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) guidelines about the employer’s responsibilities and early contract termination, adding:

“So if you do not wish to work for employer anymore, employer cannot refuse. Employer has to pay for your air ticket back to home country, or allow you to transfer instead.

It is employer’s choice whether to allow helper to transfer. Helper cannot request for transfer. Contact MOM, CDE or HOME for further advice & advice.”

Can a helper end her two-year contract early?

Yes.

According to MOM, any employee, local or foreign, including the MDWs, can terminate the employment contract at any time, provided they serve the notice required in their contract or pay in lieu of notice.

This keeps things flexible for the MDW and the employer. It is not regarded as a contract violation when employees take this action.

When terminating an MDW’s employment early, employers must follow the contract terms and give notice.

In addition, employers must cover all expenses associated with hiring MDWs, including purchasing medical insurance and the cost of sending them home at the conclusion of their employment.