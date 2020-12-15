Home News Featured News M Ravi seeks help for Singaporean drug offender facing execution in China

M Ravi seeks help for Singaporean drug offender facing execution in China

Her sister claims MFA has not seen Azlinda for about a year and that no lawyers have been engaged to defend her during the last 5 years

Photo: FB /M Ravi

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Lawyer M Ravi sought help from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Dec 14) regarding the case of a Singaporean convicted of drug trafficking and  facing imminent execution by shooting in China.

In an update on Facebook, Mr Ravi wrote that his team from Carson Law Chambers has made frantic efforts in China to get a Chinese lawyer to represent the Singaporean, 35-year-old Azlinda.

“We have just served our legal notice on Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their immediate participation and cooperation,” he added.

- Advertisement -

In his letter to the MFA, Mr Ravi said Azlinda had been sentenced to death for drug trafficking and was currently appealing that her sentence be reviewed by the Guangdong High Court.

Along with details of Azlinda’s trial in Shenzhen, Mr Ravi asked the MFA what it had “done for the matter and what it intends to do forthcoming?”

He also asked: “What was the official purpose of giving $100 per month to our client for the past 6 years?”

Additionally, he asked the MFA why the verdict for Azlinda’s case was only given after six years.

In a Facebook post on Dec 11, Mr Ravi explained that he was acting as per the instructions of Ms Siti Ratnah, the eldest sister of Azlinda.

His post claimed that Azlinda “was sentenced to death for drug trafficking though she was not carrying any drugs with her. It was her boyfriend who had drugs on him when they both landed in Shenzhen, China”.

Ms Siti Ratnah claimed that the MFA had not seen Azlinda for about a year and that no lawyers had been engaged to defend her during the last 5 years.

“Ratnah says she was told that she cannot have access to her sister at the Chinese prison. I understand that she has barely 2 more weeks before she is executed,” Mr Ravi wrote.

He added that the Singapore Anti Death Penalty Campaign (SADPC) will start its campaign activities locally and internationally for Azlinda. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

90 breast cancer patients may have received “unnecessary treatment”: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Singapore -- About 90 breast cancer patients may have received "unnecessary treatment" after a test that is used to guide breast cancer treatment produced inaccurate positive test results, according to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) on Friday (Dec 11). The error that...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee to provide Covid-19 updates in nationwide address

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to address the nation on Monday (Dec 14) to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation as the year winds up. Mr Lee, who has delivered several national addresses on how Singapore will tackle...
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean: Residents should be able to speak with MP without having to pay fee

Singapore -- Opposition Peoples Voice (PV) leader Lim Tean has said that residents have  the right to speak to their Member of Parliament (MP) without having to pay a fee. On Sunday (Dec 13), Mr Lim uploaded a Facebook post touching on...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet