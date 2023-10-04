LTA: Marymount Flyover closed to traffic from 8 Oct 2023

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued an announcement regarding the closed Marymount area, as part of essential preparations for the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC) tunnel.

Through their official social media channel, LTA shared: “To facilitate the construction of the North-South Corridor (#NSC) tunnel in the Marymount area, the existing Marymount Flyover will be closed to traffic from 8 Oct 2023 onwards.”

Providing more details for travellers, LTA added, “Motorists travelling along Marymount Road will be diverted to a new road that intersects with Braddell Road. As part of the NSC tunnel runs underneath the flyover, this diversion will create the space required for the construction works.”

According to the LTA, “The NSC is expected to be completed in phases from 2027. We target to open the viaduct portion of the NSC from Admiralty Road West to Lentor Avenue in 2027; and the rest, comprising a road tunnel from Lentor Avenue to East Coast Parkway (ECP), in 2029.”

LTA ended the post with the hashtag #ThankYouForUnderstanding.