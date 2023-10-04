Featured News MINDEF: Scammers impersonating Ng Eng Hen on WhatsApp

MINDEF: Scammers impersonating Ng Eng Hen on WhatsApp

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen speaks to journalists after a meeting with China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe (not pictured) in Singapore on May 29, 2019. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Jewel Stolarchuk

Impersonators can potentially spread false information, solicit funds, or even attempting to compromise national security

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has filed a police report after being alerted to fake WhatsApp accounts posing as Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen. MINDEF has also issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain vigilant about the scam impersonation.

In an official statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday (3 Oct), MINDEF indicated that it is taking the fake accounts seriously. It said, “We have been alerted to multiple fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen. A police report has been made, and investigations are ongoing.”

By posing as the Defense Minister, impersonators can potentially engage in malicious activities such as spreading false information, soliciting funds, or even attempting to compromise national security.

See also  Scammers duped teen to pay S$350,000 before demanding ransom from his parents

MINDEF has urged the public to exercise caution when contacted by suspicious WhatsApp accounts. They have advised individuals to report such accounts promptly using WhatsApp’s built-in “Report” function to ensure that these deceptive accounts are swiftly identified and removed from the platform.

See also  Squid Coin Scandal: How a ‘Squid Game’ Cryptocurrency Scam Raked in Millions

The public is urged to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of messages and accounts before engaging with them, especially when dealing with sensitive matters or official government representatives.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
The Independent Singapore

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore