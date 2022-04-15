Home News LinkedIn lists 15 best workplaces to grow a career in Singapore

LinkedIn lists 15 best workplaces to grow a career in Singapore

Don't have any idea what sort of employer you would like to work for? Here's help from a list of companies that are rated tops by a significant social medium.

By Anna Maria Romero
LinkedIn published its “Top Companies 2022: The 15 best workplaces to grow your career in Singapore” earlier this month, and four of the top five companies are in the finance sector.

Taking the number one spot on LinkedIn’s list is Unilever—which is responsible for such well-beloved brands as Magnum, Dove, Knorr, and Ben & Jerry’s.

This is LinkedIn’s second annual ranking of the 15 best workplaces to grow one’s career. 

“These are the companies that are offering stability in our ever-changing world of work — the ones that are not only attracting employees but retaining them,” the site says.

Given the high rates at which professionals in different parts of the globe seemed to go job hunting on a massive scale last year –  the so-called ‘Great Resignation’ that fortunately did not seem to affect Singapore as much –  these qualities appear to be attractive indeed.

In ranking the  companies, LinkedIn looked at data “across seven pillars” which are: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and the spread of educational backgrounds.

The best news of all is that all these companies are currently hiring.

  1. Unilever Singapore. A big plus for those working here is that Unilever instituted a permanent hybrid working arrangement from November 2021.

2. Standard Chartered Bank has 10,000 employees in Singapore and is partnering with Microsoft and IBM to build a local tech talent pipeline.

3. Prudential (Prudential Assurance Company Singapore) offers its employees the chance to upskill with courses such as “Machine Learning for Humans” and “AI in Finance,” in partnership with Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

4. OCBC also has more than10,000 employees in Singapore, and its largest job functions are in Finance, Sales, and Information Technology.

5. DBS Bank’s most common job titles are Wealth Manager, Relationship Manager, and Business Analyst, and its largest job functions are in Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. Like Unilever, DBS has also put in place a permanent hybrid work model, so employees have the option of working remotely up to 40 per cent of the time.

6. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has 156,500 employees all over the globe.

7. Abbott is in the health and hospital care sector. Its largest job functions are in Operations, Marketing, Sales.

8. Accenture specialises in information technology services and consulting. With 674,000 employees globally. Its clients include 91 of the Fortune Global 100.

9. Sea is best known, to Singaporeans at least, as the parent company of Shopee. The most common job titles in this employs 2,850  company are Software Engineer, Product Manager, and Data Scientist.

10. Grab employs 2,850 people in Singapore alone, which is no small feat for a company founded only a decade ago. Its most common job titles are Software Engineer, Senior Data Scientist, and Food Delivery Driver, and its biggest job functions are in Engineering, Operations, and Information Technology.

Find the rest of LinkedIn’s top 15 here.

/TISG

Recent Omicron surge has not stopped job openings growing in Singapore

