Home News Life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for sale! — Only 10 available,...

Life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for sale! — Only 10 available, so grab it now before it’s all gone!

Photo: eBay screengrab

Besides LKY, the seller also offers life-size wax figures of other political figures, actors & singers, and even Mark Zuckerberg and a naked (but somewhat sanitized) Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock!

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

If possessing your very own wax statue of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister has always been a dream of yours, you actually have a chance to do so now.

And if you’d like to have the life-sized figure of the original PM Lee in your home, better act quickly, as there are only 10 such pieces available.

A Singaporean named Bryan Cheong, who is based in San Francisco, made the happy discovery and tweeted about it on April 2.

He posted a screenshot of the eBay ad for the figure, which is apparently produced in Delano, Minnesota, in the United States, of all places (we would have guessed somewhere in Asia, but nothing should surprise us anymore these days).

- Advertisement 1-

The price for the figure? A cool US $15,900.00, or approximately S$21,576, before shipping.

But it’s eBay, after all, and interested parties can bid on the figures if they wish.

A quick peek at the seller, ZingaShirts, tells us that it claims to be “your number ONE funny and naughty shirt MegaStore!” with a pretty impressive 96.5 per cent positive feedback record and 13,000 items sold.

The seller also offers life-size figures of actor Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump, singers Adele, Katy Perry and Madonna, British royalty Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, Pope John Paul II, two versions of Justin Bieber, Mark Zuckerberg and a naked (but somewhat sanitized) Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

But LKY is not the only political figure, as former US President Bill Clinton, South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, and India’s Mahatma Gandhi are also in the gallery.

- Advertisement 2-

All the life-sized figures are priced at US $15,900.

If you’re somewhat strapped for cash these days (and who isn’t in this economy) don’t forget that a far less expensive option is to visit Madame Tussauds at Sentosa, where there’s a lovely portrayal of LKY and his wife, Kwa Geok Choo, where all you’ll have to pay for is admission.

And if you’re heading to Malaysia, or already in Malaysia, you can also stop by the Red Carpet Wax Museum in i-City, Shah Alam. The iconic wax figure’s main highlights shown in this video at the Red Carpet Wax Museum along with their inspiring quotes representing them include Lee Kuan Yew as well:

Commenters on Mr Cheong’s tweet certainly had fun with it.

- Advertisement 3-

/TISG

Oil painting of Lee Kuan Yew ‘done by my mom’ amazes netizens

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for sale! — Only 10 available, so grab it now before it’s all gone!

If possessing your very own wax statue of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister has always been a dream of yours, you actually have a chance to do so now. And if you’d like to have the life-sized figure of the original...
Read more
Home News

Former M’sian PM Najib unhappy S’pore cars pumping cheap RON95 petrol, Msia to halt selling subsidised petrol to foreigners

Singaporean cars have been seen gassing up in Malaysia ever since the border was opened at midnight on Mar 31, and former Prime Minister...
Read more
Home News

Lim Tean claims egg prices have increased by 2.5 times in 3 years

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 3), lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean commented on the rising price of eggs and asked followers...
Read more
International

Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew wants electoral commission to halt Najib’s ‘Bossku’ campaign

According to one Tan Sri, the manner in which ex-PM Najib Razak is conducting himself under the moniker ‘Malu APA Bossku’ is un-Islamic and...
Read more
Lifestyle

Travel to Thailand made easy with SkyFun travel in mid April

Life just got a lot easier for holidaymakers planning a trip to Thailand. Come middle of this month, Sky Fun travel is launching its...
Read more
Home News

Life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for sale! — Only 10 available, so grab it now before it’s all gone!

If possessing your very own wax statue of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister has always been a dream of yours,...
Read more
Home News

Former M’sian PM Najib unhappy S’pore cars pumping cheap RON95 petrol, Msia to halt selling subsidised petrol to foreigners

Singaporean cars have been seen gassing up in Malaysia ever since the border was opened at midnight on Mar...
Read more
Home News

Lim Tean claims egg prices have increased by 2.5 times in 3 years

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 3), lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean commented on the rising price...
Read more
International

Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew wants electoral commission to halt Najib’s ‘Bossku’ campaign

According to one Tan Sri, the manner in which ex-PM Najib Razak is conducting himself under the moniker ‘Malu...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore