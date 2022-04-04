Life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for sale! — Only 10 available, so grab it now before it’s all gone!

- Advertisement -

If possessing your very own wax statue of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister has always been a dream of yours, you actually have a chance to do so now.

And if you’d like to have the life-sized figure of the original PM Lee in your home, better act quickly, as there are only 10 such pieces available.

A Singaporean named Bryan Cheong, who is based in San Francisco, made the happy discovery and tweeted about it on April 2.

He posted a screenshot of the eBay ad for the figure, which is apparently produced in Delano, Minnesota, in the United States, of all places (we would have guessed somewhere in Asia, but nothing should surprise us anymore these days).

There are 10 life-size wax statues of Lee Kuan Yew being sold out of Minnesota on eBay for those interested. pic.twitter.com/y5n7lh8OKk — Bryan Cheong (@bryancsk) April 2, 2022

The price for the figure? A cool US $15,900.00, or approximately S$21,576, before shipping.

But it’s eBay, after all, and interested parties can bid on the figures if they wish.

A quick peek at the seller, ZingaShirts, tells us that it claims to be “your number ONE funny and naughty shirt MegaStore!” with a pretty impressive 96.5 per cent positive feedback record and 13,000 items sold.

The seller also offers life-size figures of actor Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump, singers Adele, Katy Perry and Madonna, British royalty Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, Pope John Paul II, two versions of Justin Bieber, Mark Zuckerberg and a naked (but somewhat sanitized) Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

But LKY is not the only political figure, as former US President Bill Clinton, South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, and India’s Mahatma Gandhi are also in the gallery.

All the life-sized figures are priced at US $15,900.

If you’re somewhat strapped for cash these days (and who isn’t in this economy) don’t forget that a far less expensive option is to visit Madame Tussauds at Sentosa, where there’s a lovely portrayal of LKY and his wife, Kwa Geok Choo, where all you’ll have to pay for is admission.

And if you’re heading to Malaysia, or already in Malaysia, you can also stop by the Red Carpet Wax Museum in i-City, Shah Alam. The iconic wax figure’s main highlights shown in this video at the Red Carpet Wax Museum along with their inspiring quotes representing them include Lee Kuan Yew as well:

Commenters on Mr Cheong’s tweet certainly had fun with it.

/TISG

