Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for U.S. president

May 28, 2024
Chase Oliver

The Libertarian Party nominated activist Chase Oliver for president on Sunday, rejecting former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after they spoke at the party’s convention.

While third parties have seldom been competitive in U.S. presidential elections, with the Libertarian candidate garnering just 1% of the vote four years ago, this year’s nomination is attracting more attention due to the rematch between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

The election could again hinge on small vote margins in key battleground states.

Oliver – The Activist

“We did it! I am officially the presidential nominee,” Oliver announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It’s time to unify and move forward for liberty.” The Libertarian Party focuses on small government and individual freedoms, with policy positions that may be perceived as liberal, conservative, or neither.

Oliver, an activist from Atlanta, previously ran for the U.S. Senate and House from Georgia. His campaign advocates for significant federal budget cuts to achieve a balanced budget, abolishing the death penalty, and closing all overseas military bases while ending military support to Israel and Ukraine.

In the 2020 U.S. presidential election, razor-thin margins in battleground states were pivotal. Many noted that Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen’s vote share in some of these states exceeded the margin between Biden and Trump. This led to questions about whether Jorgensen, a third-party candidate without a realistic chance of winning, may have drawn votes away from Trump.

Rare session of the General Assembly to ensure President Joe Biden is on the Ohio’s 2024 ballot

