Amidst escalating tensions, liberal figures face backlash for attributing an uptick in women being punched to “male MAGA” fury. Celebrities recount similar experiences, fueling the debate. Conservatives counter, pointing fingers at liberal policies on immigration and mental health. Accusations fly as both sides spar over responsibility for societal woes.

Salon recently published an article that rubbed conservatives the wrong way. They state, reports of random attacks on women by men in New York City have sparked concern and speculation. While details remain unclear, dozens of women have come forward on social media, with at least six formally interviewed.

Furthermore, the NYPD has made at least three arrests and is seeking a fourth suspect. Victims describe being targeted while going about their daily lives, often for simply not engaging with their assailants.

Moreover, the incidents underscore broader societal issues, including entitlement and male anger towards women’s independence. The phenomenon reflects a troubling trend of male aggression fueled by factors ranging from political ideology to cultural misogyny.

Liberals blaming MAGA movement for men punching women in face

If it were actually MAGA supporters doing it, they would already be locked up with a life in prison sentence! — Burt Gummer 1776p2 (@brian4bes70) April 8, 2024

Following that, X users claim that if a MAGA supporter were to actually do that, he would most definitely be jailed for his actions. However, conservatives are blaming the people liberals have been defending this whole time to be the real culprits for this issue.

Ironically this is what those women voted for — Wealth Turtle (@wealth_turtle) April 8, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives are in a way victim blaming these women citing that this is what they quite literally voted for. However, many are simply upset that conservative men are being blamed for this as they typically would defend others in public against deviants.

