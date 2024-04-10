International

Liberals blaming MAGA movement for men punching New York women in face 

ByAsir F

April 10, 2024
liberals-blaming-maga-movement-for-men-punching-new-york-women-in-face 

Liberals blaming MAGA movement for men punching New York women in face

Amidst escalating tensions, liberal figures face backlash for attributing an uptick in women being punched to “male MAGA” fury. Celebrities recount similar experiences, fueling the debate. Conservatives counter, pointing fingers at liberal policies on immigration and mental health. Accusations fly as both sides spar over responsibility for societal woes.

Salon recently published an article that rubbed conservatives the wrong way. They state, reports of random attacks on women by men in New York City have sparked concern and speculation. While details remain unclear, dozens of women have come forward on social media, with at least six formally interviewed. 

Furthermore, the NYPD has made at least three arrests and is seeking a fourth suspect. Victims describe being targeted while going about their daily lives, often for simply not engaging with their assailants. 

Moreover, the incidents underscore broader societal issues, including entitlement and male anger towards women’s independence. The phenomenon reflects a troubling trend of male aggression fueled by factors ranging from political ideology to cultural misogyny. 

Liberals blaming MAGA movement for men punching women in face 

Following that, X users claim that if a MAGA supporter were to actually do that, he would most definitely be jailed for his actions. However, conservatives are blaming the people liberals have been defending this whole time to be the real culprits for this issue. 

In addition to this, conservatives are in a way victim blaming these women citing that this is what they quite literally voted for. However, many are simply upset that conservative men are being blamed for this as they typically would defend others in public against deviants. 

Read More News

Why are young voters flocking to Trump, seniors to Biden?

The post Liberals blaming MAGA movement for men punching New York women in face  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

How do I reject aggressive tissue sellers in Singapore who refuse to go away?

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans are speaking up to thrive at work through healthy work-life balance and open discussions on mental health

October 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“So-called butter” — Diner shocked at tiny pieces of butter served at $41M Tampines coffee shop; says “shrinkflation had seriously set in Singapore”

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Uncouth” man on MRT refuses to give his seat to an elderly woman, but he keeps standing while blocking others from holding the train bar

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.