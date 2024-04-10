International

Vatican declares gender-affirming surgery/surrogacy as grave violations

Gemma Iso

April 10, 2024
Vatican

The Vatican has issued a 20-page declaration titled “Infinite Dignity,” condemning gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as violations of human dignity, alongside abortion and euthanasia.

The document, approved by Pope Francis, reaffirms the rejection of “gender theory” and emphasizes God’s creation of man and woman as distinct beings.

The declaration denounces the criminalization of homosexuality, echoing Pope Francis’ assertion that being homosexual is not a crime. However, it has faced scrutiny for its views on surrogacy, which it deems contrary to the dignity of both the surrogate mother and the child.

The declaration further stressed that any intervention involving sex reassignment typically poses a risk of jeopardizing the inherent dignity bestowed upon individuals from the moment of their conception. The document makes a clear differentiation between gender-affirming surgeries, which it opposes, and congenital or acquired genital anomalies. The latter, it states, can be addressed through medical intervention with the assistance of healthcare professionals.

Criticism of the Vatican

It likewise condemns the imprisonment, torture, and deprivation of life inflicted on individuals solely due to their sexual orientation and views these as violations of human dignity.

While distinguishing between gender-affirming surgeries and medically necessary interventions for genital abnormalities, the Vatican’s stance has drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates who see it as outdated and potentially harmful. They argue that the document fails to recognize the dignity of gender-diverse individuals.

Despite efforts to articulate the Church’s stance on gender and sexuality, some activists argue that the document overlooks the experiences of transgender and intersex individuals. They see it as contributing to a broader environment of hostility towards LGBTQ+ communities, particularly amid legislative efforts to restrict transgender rights in various countries, including the United States.

As debates around gender and sexuality continue, the Vatican’s declaration underscores ongoing tensions between traditional religious teachings and evolving social attitudes.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

