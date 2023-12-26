International

Liberal agenda is to “replace” White people in America? 

ByAsir F

December 26, 2023
liberal-agenda-is-to-“replace”-white-people-in-america? 

Fatphobia woke person woke black segregation White police liberal White people

There are a number of “woke” articles depicting that White people are “replaceable.” For obvious reasons, many are finding these kinds of stories to be offensive and hateful. We are currently living in the 21st century and mindsets like these should be abolished. Furthermore, conservatives are wondering why liberals show so much hostility towards White people? 

An old opinion piece from the New York Times states that America’s White conservatives are now a minority in the country and they’re “clinging” to whatever they can hold on to. Statements like these would most definitely be deemed as offensive and outrageous if it were to be said about another racial group.

This piece was done before the illegal migrant crisis America is suffering through thanks to the liberal ideology. Prior to that, a significant portion of the White conservatives are against having illegal migrants coming into the country. However, today, the same opinion is shared among Americans of all races. 

Liberal agenda is to “replace” White people? 

X users state the whole ironic flaw in the liberal ideology. Conservatives believe that the Democrats are bringing in these migrants to beef up their votes. However, most state that those coming in from the southern border would most likely vote Republican anyways due to their shared values. 

Other White Americans are sharing their plights as decent citizens who love their country. Being attacked for the colour of your skin is never ok, this is regardless of the racial background of the individual. The liberals made it seem that it is somewhat wrong for you to love your own country and heritage. 

 

Furthermore, X users accuse the liberals of wanting society to be unstable with everyone surviving on government welfare. Currently, we are seeing the failed liberal states packed to the brim with violent homeless people and illegal migrants from the southern border. Ironically, many are leaving the blue states for the more conservative states. 

Read More News

Conservatives outraged after seeing number of illegal migrants reaching 200,000 in December

The post Liberal agenda is to “replace” White people in America?  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

19yo asks for help after his parents disowned him for getting discharged from NS due to depression but his parents “don’t believe in mental illnesses”

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans earning S$10K-25K/month are still using public transport to work regardless of whether they own a car or not

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

“I only have 2 meals daily, spending $20-25 a day” — Singaporean working in CBD area asks for tips to spend less on food while eating healthy

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.