Lee Hsien Yang and Hazel Poa ask why data was not provided for certain Parliamentary Questions of PSP

Singapore — Two days after Ministerial Statements on CECA and FTAs were read in Parliament, NCMP Hazel Poa asked why some questions she asked were not answered.
Her Jul 8 Facebook post with the questions was shared by Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member Lee Hsien Yang.
In her post, Ms Poa shared that she raised the following queries:
– From 2005 – 2020 how many DPs and LTVPs were issued to relatives of China, India, USA, Australia that are E-Pass and S-Pass holders
– From 2005 – 2020, how many nationals were issued E-Pass, S-Pass, Work Permits and LOC from China, India, USA and Australia
– Proportion of Nationals from China, India, USA, Australia by industries and the types of jobs that are commonly held by them
– Breakdown of number of E-Pass, S-Pass and Work Permit Holders by industry
Ms Poa then wrote: “We were told that these Parliamentary Questions would be answered via the Ministerial Statement, but unfortunately the government did not provide the data requested”.
After the PSP has accepted the challenge to debate employment policies and the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca), they sought further information from the Government to prepare for the debate. Subsequently, they would decide on a suitable time to file a motion.
In Parliament last month, Mr Shanmugam said there have been “several canards” about Ceca.
“If anyone here believes that Ceca is a problem, put it up for a motion, debate it openly and let’s hear whether Singaporeans benefit or lose from it.
“I’m looking at you, Mr Leong,” he added then. “I invite you to put up a motion to debate Ceca. You know that most of what is said about Ceca is false.” /TISG
