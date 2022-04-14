Lawrence Wong chosen as new 4G leader, netizens skeptical

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Lawrence Wong has been chosen as the new leader of the 4G team on Thursday (Apr 14) evening.

In a Facebook statement, PM Lee wrote that Mr Khaw Boon Wan facilitated a “consultation process that found overwhelming support among the ministers for Lawrence”.

“The right to lead is not inherited. It has to be earned afresh by each generation of leaders”, PM Lee wrote, adding that he was confident Mr Wong and his team will continue to give their best for Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post of his own, Mr Wong wrote: “It is my privilege to be called upon to lead this team. I will do my utmost to uphold this responsibility”.

“But as we have been reminded many times, the right to lead cannot be inherited”, he added.

Netizens, however, were sceptical and had their own thoughts on the matter:

