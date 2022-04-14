Home News Featured News Lawrence Wong chosen as new 4G leader, netizens skeptical

Lawrence Wong chosen as new 4G leader, netizens skeptical

Singapores National Development Minister Lawrence Wong speaks during a press conference on coronavirus situation in Singapore on January 27, 2020. - Singapore have four case of the coronavirus. All four patients had arrived in the city-state from Wuhan over the last week. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

PM Lee has announced that Lawrence Wong has been chosen as the new leader of the 4G team today (Apr 14) evening. Netizens, however, were sceptical and had their own thoughts on the matter...

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Lawrence Wong has been chosen as the new leader of the 4G team on Thursday (Apr 14) evening.

In a Facebook statement, PM Lee wrote that Mr Khaw Boon Wan facilitated a “consultation process that found overwhelming support among the ministers for Lawrence”.

“The right to lead is not inherited. It has to be earned afresh by each generation of leaders”, PM Lee wrote, adding that he was confident Mr Wong and his team will continue to give their best for Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post of his own, Mr Wong wrote: “It is my privilege to be called upon to lead this team. I will do my utmost to uphold this responsibility”.

“But as we have been reminded many times, the right to lead cannot be inherited”, he added.

Netizens, however, were sceptical and had their own thoughts on the matter:

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Lawrence Wong chosen as new 4G leader, netizens skeptical

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Lawrence Wong has been chosen as the new leader of the 4G team on Thursday (Apr 14) evening. In a Facebook statement, PM Lee wrote that Mr Khaw Boon Wan facilitated a “consultation...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 14

PAP’s investigation clears former candidate Ivan Lim from bribery case allegations, Netizens now ask if he’ll contest again Photo: YT screencapture One year and eight months...
Read more
Education

Digital Singapore: More schools accepting cashless payments

DBS and the Education Ministry announced on Wednesday (April 13) that more students here can use contactless and digital payments in school. DBS and MOE...
Read more
Home News

Food delivery riders can earn S$8K to S$11K monthly — Former radio DJ speculates

Former radio broadcaster and educator who has co-founded three digital media start-ups, Dzar Ismail, took to social media last week speculating if it was...
Read more
Home News

‘Single’s Inferno’ all set for Season 2

Netflix’s first South Korean reality show Single’s Inferno will go into a second season with its drop dead gorgeous contestants on a deserted island....
Read more
Featured News

Lawrence Wong chosen as new 4G leader, netizens skeptical

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Lawrence Wong has been chosen as the new leader of the 4G...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 14

PAP’s investigation clears former candidate Ivan Lim from bribery case allegations, Netizens now ask if he’ll contest again Photo: YT...
Read more
Education

Digital Singapore: More schools accepting cashless payments

DBS and the Education Ministry announced on Wednesday (April 13) that more students here can use contactless and digital...
Read more
Home News

Food delivery riders can earn S$8K to S$11K monthly — Former radio DJ speculates

Former radio broadcaster and educator who has co-founded three digital media start-ups, Dzar Ismail, took to social media last...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore