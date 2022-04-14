Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 14

One year and eight months after the July 2020 General Election, the People’s Action Party (PAP) has spoken up regarding Ivan Lim, who had been fielded as a candidate, for its Jurong GRC slate.

Mr Lim, a General Manager for Specialised Vessels of Keppel Offshore & Marine, withdrew his name from contesting after allegations concerning his past conduct circulated online, especially from the time when he had been in National Service, as well as allegations of possible involvement in Keppel’s bribery case in Brazil.

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/jeshoots/used for illustration purposes only