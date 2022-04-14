Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 14

PAP’s investigation clears former candidate Ivan Lim from bribery case allegations, Netizens now ask if he’ll contest again
One year and eight months after the July 2020 General Election, the People’s Action Party (PAP) has spoken up regarding Ivan Lim, who had been fielded as a candidate, for its Jurong GRC slate.
Mr Lim, a General Manager for Specialised Vessels of Keppel Offshore & Marine, withdrew his name from contesting after allegations concerning his past conduct circulated online, especially from the time when he had been in National Service, as well as allegations of possible involvement in Keppel’s bribery case in Brazil.
Wellness Survey: Working adults in S’pore most stressed, financial matters biggest stressor, better coping mechanisms needed
A recent wellness survey found that working adults have the highest concentration of moderate to high-stress levels among age groups, while the need for better stress management habits remains.
Global consumer wellness technology company OSIM International released the findings of its OSIM Wellness Survey 2022 on Monday (Apr 11), which took stock of Singaporeans’ stress levels and coping mechanisms after more than two years of living with Covid-19.
Two out of three respondents said they experience moderate to high-stress levels.
Woman ‘threatens divorce’ as husband keeps ‘heavy arm’ over her all night, so she can’t sleep properly
“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’’ is a line from an English play that may well apply to a woman without sleep.
The line comes to mind when one reads a complaint online from a woman who gets grouchy without sleep and threatens to divorce her husband because his sleep habits are keeping her from getting proper rest.
In her anonymous post to popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers, the wife complains: “My hubby has a bad habit of always …fondling and putting his heavy arm over my body the entire night.”
Gambas Ave crash death: ‘LTA was told in October 2020’ area was accident prone
The death of Foodpanda delivery rider Jason Tan on Sunday (Apr 10) made the headlines the following day. Mr Tan, 24, died in a collision involving a second motorcycle and a van in Sembawang.
Many were moved by his death because he was a newlywed and a father-to-be.
One netizen posted in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page that he had written to LTA about the very area where Mr Tan had died, asking the agency to do something to make it safer.
Woman’s boyfriend insists her three young kids live ‘at least a few bus stops away’ from them
Torn between her boyfriend and her three tweenage children, a divorcée is at a loss as to what to do when her new love says he does not want the children.
Wanting advice on what she should do, she posted her plea anonymously to the popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers on Wednesday.
She reveals that she has three ‘tweens’. A tween (pre-teen) is between childhood and adolescence, somewhere between nine and 12 years old.
