Kourtney Kardashian is “best baby maker in town”, according to Scott Disick

Reality star Scott Disick, 37 is grateful for the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, 41. Scott showed appreciation to the Poosh founder on Instagram Monday, December 14.

The Flip It Like Disick star uploaded a photo of the pair sitting on the stairs with their 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 6-year-old son Reign Disick. Both Kourtney and Scott also share 11-year-old son Mason Disick.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” Scott captioned the photo that day, which also happened to mark Mason and Reign’s birthdays. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

For years, fans have watched Scott and Kourtney co-parent their children. The two put them first in everything they do, from vacationing together to celebrating the holidays with one another.

“Scott and Kourtney have come a long way,” a source told E! News in October. “They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going. They are bonded for life and are committed to having a healthy relationship for the sake of their kids.”

They enjoy this family time, too. “Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him,” the insider continued. “When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him.”

Granted, getting to this place took time. “I think the hardest part was when we both started new relationships, don’t you?” Kourtney said in a 2019 Poosh vlog. “Because that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. I think that caused the most challenges…We had to, like, literally go to therapy to talk to even get through, like, to be able to communicate together.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars also learned to set boundaries. “I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other,” Scott added. “In the beginning, I think you set good ones and then we learned from that and we’ve gotten to a good place.”

Despite the cheeky posts and fun throwbacks, fans still ship the former lovers. “Just get back together already,” one follower said. Added another, “Kourtney and Scott forever!” /TISG

