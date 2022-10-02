Entertainment Arts Kit Chan says she got a “really stiff back from being forced...

Kit Chan says she got a “really stiff back from being forced to keep from slouching” while wearing a CheongSam

“I remember putting it on for the first time for rehearsal, and actually getting a really stiff back from being forced to keep from slouching (something I do a lot of), and having to maintain poise and a perfect posture, for indeed this most unforgiving outfit will only allow a lady to wear it”, she said.

By Aiah Bathan
Kit Chan, a 50-year old Singaporean singer and actress, shared a post on her Facebook and Instagram pages telling her insights about CheongSams.

She was given the opportunity to wear them in her musical play titled “The LKY Musical”, an inspiring story about overcoming challenges and rising from the ground. 

“So, I never thought I would be wearing cheongsams, and on such a scale…over a month. I remember putting it on for the first time for rehearsal, and actually getting a really stiff back from being forced to keep from slouching (something I do a lot of), and having to maintain poise and a perfect posture, for indeed this most unforgiving outfit will only allow a lady to wear it.” she said.

Photo credits: Kit Chan’s FB and IG post 

The stunning dresses that she wears on the play was perfectly tailored by Laichan, a popular Singaporean fashion designer known for his gorgeous figure-flattering designs of the CheongSam. 

“People ask me if I own any cheongsams, and I say no, I don’t, and then wonder why I did not.”  she shared. 

Photo credits: Kit Chan’s FB and IG post 

“The fact is, after a week or so, I started to actually feel comfortable in them!…. It is feminine but not really restrictive. If anything, it added elegance and grace to every motion, which is in itself a feminine strength.” she added. 

Photo credits: Kit Chan’s FB and IG post 

Though not entirely sure if she will wear CheongSams in real and ordinary life, she expressed her feelings towards these clothing pieces. 

“It is empowering” she exclaimed.

The LKY Musical ended its production on October 2, 2022.

