Benjamin Kheng and Naomi Yeo – real life couple goals indeed

Benjamin Kheng, a Singaporean musician, actor, presenter, writer and former swimmer, posted a viral transition video of him and his wife, Naomi Yeo, featuring their sleek outfits.

“no crumbs 🤘” he said in his caption.

Fans were very delighted and they expressed their love for the lovely couple by commenting on the post. They consider Mr. Kheng and Ms. Yeo are their “parents”.

Furthermore, a Filipina fan (Allie So) commented “Ang ganda ng asawa mo 😍”, which translates to “Your wife is beautiful 😍”. Another Filipino fan (Melbe Bongo), stated “Ayos 😍🥰” meaning “Nice 😍🥰”.

Benjamin Kheng and Naomi Yeo were married last April 2021. Follow us on Social Media

