Benjamin Kheng posts funny rap video on social media for Lalamove

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Homegrown artist Benjamin Kheng is back again with a new catchy tune for Lalamove, a delivery brand. The 31-year-old is a musician, actor, presenter, writer, and former national swimmer.

In the new video, Kheng wears a bright orange shirt and sings a funny rap song. The lyrics go like this:

“John and Jane had 46 apples in total

And John wants to hand 10 to Jane

But he doesn’t have a car

And she lives very far

How would he do it

Just Lalamove it

- Advertisement 1-

You gotta move a thing and you don’t know how

Need it cheap and as fast as time would allow

Need a car or a lorry or a van right now

What do you do

Just Lalamove it

A ball or a cap or a fridge or a cabbage

We’ll move everything

Except emotional baggage

If you need a hand

A delivery brand

Here’s what you do

Just Lalamove it”

As of writing, Kheng’s post garnered 196 shares on Facebook, 95 comments and 4.7K likes.

new work for Lalamove 🧡🚚 Posted by Benjamin Kheng on Monday, November 8, 2021 Most of the commenters were impressed by Kheng’s talent. - Advertisement 2-

There was a commenter that compared Kheng to a popular comedian Uncle Roger who is famous for his orange shirt

- Advertisement 3-

Lalamove was praised for choosing Kheng to represent them

One commenter talked about the ’emotional baggage’ mentioned in the lyrics

Besides making music for commercials, Kheng also does music covers. He has done a one-man choir of the song Maybe The Night by Filipino folk-pop/pop-rock band Ben&Ben.

Kheng is one half of the duo The Ann & Ben show. Kheng, together with Annette Lee, 29 have come up with Mandarin pop song ‘The Caifan Song’. The song was inspired by the love of mixed rice that is quintessentially Singaporean, and it was released on Sept 17.

Born Aug 15, 1990, Benjamin Kheng is a Chinese-Singaporean artist. He made his debut in the Singaporean band The Sam Willows, which made his debut in the industry back in 2012. He was also a former national youth swimmer, having trained ever since he was 6.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg